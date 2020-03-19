Letters to the Editor: Support Tradesman Brewing despite financial difficulties

It was unfortunate to read in the March 11 Post and Courier’s Food Section about the financial difficulties the Tradesman Brewing Co. is facing.

As a former biochemist for a large brewing company, a home brewer and one who appreciates the wide variety of microbrews now on the market, I have found that the brews produced at Tradesman are among the best of the 30 Charleston microbreweries.

Having been to their brewery on Upper King on many occasions, I frequently ordered a flight of beers.

Rarely have I been disappointed, and I enjoy rating them on the brewing fans’ app Untapped.

In regard to the outstanding $840,000 loan, why would Pinnacle Bank not want to work with the brewery to improve its distribution, advertising, etc., rather than pursue the typical banking model of seizing the brewery’s assets?

Logic is not always a trademark of the banking industry, as I found when a bank would rather hold onto an abandoned home in foreclosure and let it rot rather than sell it and recoup part of its value.

Tradesman products belong in grocery stores and restaurants. If you haven’t been to the brewery, give it try. You won’t be disappointed.

GEOFF BERTKAU

Daniels Pointe Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

DHEC’s missteps

The coronavirus situation was mishandled at the start. DHEC told us to go on with our lives while asymptomatic, but infected people could be spreading it.

Waiting for people to show symptoms was a huge mistake because they probably have been spreading the disease for weeks.

Washington state authorities have backed up that scenario.

Parts of China were locked down, and now all of Italy is on lockdown. COVID-19 is very contagious and will spread rapidly.

I think it’s irresponsible to tell people to go about their normal lives and to just wash their hands more often.

A local news station said we need to practice social distancing. Then, the next story was about the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Talk about contradiction.

China had to build a hospital in one week. Doesn’t that tell you something?

Dr. John Torres, a medical correspondent for NBC News, recently said choices will have to be made when people are sick, and hospitals don’t have enough ventilators. In other words, decisions about who will live and who will die.

I am going to be really angry if my elderly parents “continue about their normal lives” and catch the virus and die because infected people are going about their lives and businesses normally like DHEC first told them to do.

ROBYNE BROWN

Pearlott Street

Charleston

Conservation funds

In the March 10 Post and Courier, there was an editorial headlined, “Pass conservation bill, national park funding.”

The newspaper has published similar editorials or articles on 10 occasions since September 2018.

As do most of these pieces, this editorial says, “Critically, the funding would come at no taxpayer expense. The money is derived from royalties on offshore oil and gas leases.”

The Congressional Research Service explains “Under the LWCF Act (Land and Water Conservation Fund), the fund is authorized to accrue $900 million annually from multiple sources. However, nearly all of the revenue is derived from oil and gas leasing in the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).”

The term “OCS” refers to submerged lands that belong to the United States lying seaward and outside the states’ jurisdiction. There is virtually no offshore gas and oil production on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, so almost all this money results from offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Prohibiting drilling off South Carolina is wildly popular with politicians and the general population. But isn’t it hypocritical to advocate for funds that are generated off other states’ coasts while refusing to allow offshore drilling?

A more equitable plan is to fully fund the LWCF and distribute the funds proportional to the revenue derived from each state’s oil and gas leasing. South Carolina would get exactly what it deserves: none

ORIN GUIDRY

Ginned Cotton Street

Charleston

Miracle cures

I am confused about all these breakthroughs in retirement planning and cures for pain, diabetes and hearing loss.

If any these plans or treatments are valid, why don’t our physicians and financial planners tell us about them?

ROBERT L. MINTER

Mimosa Street

North Charleston