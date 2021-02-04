Letters to the Editor: Support lymphedema act for insurance to cover compression garments

In recognition of World Cancer Day today, I draw attention to the often neglected survivorship issue of lymphedema. This incurable but treatable condition affects 15% of cancer survivors overall, and 40% of all breast cancer survivors.

When cancer treatments remove or damage lymph nodes and vessels. lymphedema can result, sometimes immediately, other times not for years after treatment. Survivors are at lifetime risk of developing this chronic and potentially debilitating condition.

I have taken care of patients who have lymphedema. I see the difference in patients who obtain compression garments versus those who do not as it improves their quality of life.

Medicare and many private insurance plans, however, fail to cover the costs.

Without this central component of care, patients are at increased risk of infection and hospitalization.

Please ask Congress to close this coverage gap by visiting LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org.

PATTI GRAYBEAL

Peninsula Cove Drive

Charleston

Protect the unborn

A Feb. 1 letter writer argued that the constitutional tenet for the separation of church and state should prevent the enactment of state law to protect the lives of the unborn.

The religious beliefs of the majority of people are already “imposed on others.” They include prohibitions against murder, theft, rape, adultery, endangerment, kidnapping, assault and more. These are universal moral offenses that are enshrined in the laws of the land worldwide.

Abortion at any stage is always an offense against the universal moral code because it is a willful taking of the life of a child.

From the moment of conception, it is a human person with unique DNA. It is not an animal, a vegetable or, in the misguided words of some, a “potential human life.”

Yes, it is a blob of cells, but we all are.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta once said, “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other.”

The Rev. H. GREGORY WEST

Pastor, St. Clare of Assisi Church

Seven Farms Drive

Daniel Island

Protect women’s care

Forty years ago during my first pregnancy, I was diagnosed with dangerously high blood pressure. My OB-GYN was a specialist in high-risk pregnancies. His care and informed communication helped me navigate that difficult time.

When I went into labor, I was at stroke level and he opted for a high forceps delivery as surgery was not a safe option. He saved my life.

I could not return to the pill. I considered having my tubes tied but struggled with ending my reproductive years. Then, an unplanned pregnancy occurred when my daughter was less than 1 year old.

My doctor said he would care for me but that I was in real danger so soon after my troubled pregnancy. I thought of my daughter, my husband, family, friends and employees.

They assured me that my life was important, meaningful, necessary and should not be put at risk.

With my doctor’s guidance, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. He saved me again. He went on to become one of the leading OB-GYNs in the nation. I went on to adopt my second daughter from China.

Today, women are in danger of losing access to the type of reproductive care and doctor-patient relationship that I had 40 years ago.

Legislators are trying to pass laws that could put doctors and/or their patients in jail.

Women’s rights to comprehensive, private reproductive care have been systematically and intentionally eroded. Our legislators, mostly men, are fast-tracking us in reverse. It is time for this to stop.

JAN LEONARD

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Regulate or legislate?

Our form of government has changed over the past 12 years.

Legislation by Congress has been deferred to the president and committees under the president.

It used to be that almost all executive orders by the president were for things like naming a post office after someone or some other minor action.

The major change started under the Obama administration when Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid refused to take action on bills that came from the Republican House of Representatives.

Instead, President Barack Obama either made an executive order or one of the departments under his control decreed a regulation that was to his administration’s liking.

This process continued under the Trump administration where he rescinded many of the regulations of the Obama administration.

In his first week in office, President Joe Biden made 22 executive orders that should have been done by Congress.

Items included cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, allowing transgender athletes to play on sports teams of their gender choice and more. This number of orders compares to four under President Donald Trump and two under Obama in their first week.

This is allowing our presidents to be more like emperors. It may be impossible to change this and get back to having the House and Senate make these changes through legislation.

This is another step in taking us down a road away from a democracy.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island