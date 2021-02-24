Letters to the Editor: Support ‘Life Every Voice’ as national hymn

This is a history lesson many in American society were never taught: why the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” emerged among black citizens as a new anthem of hope.
Now more then ever, this is a history lesson to grasp as we celebrate Black History Month and come to grips with the fact that many citizens have not participated in the promises of this great land. Instead, we look forward with a bold vision that the day is now dawning.
This song was written originally for President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday celebration.
It was quickly grasped as an anthem for those of color who longed for all the promises at a very dark time in our nation’s history: the collapse of Reconstruction laws in 1900 and the emergence of Jim Crow laws meant to separate and subjugate those of color.
It is a song for all of God’s people to embrace now. It is an appropriate anthem to resound in our public gatherings as a nation along with our national anthem as a call to keep moving forward and ensure all citizens obtain the promises offered in our Constitution.
Let all people of faith commit to support Rep. James E. Clyburn in getting this passed as our national hymn to accompany our national anthem at public events.
Be part of solution
“This is my first time.”
We hear that a lot.
Folks who come to our church food pantry are humbled by circumstances beyond their control.
We see it in how they’re reluctant to make eye contact, in how they thank us for whatever we can share.
And we remind ourselves, “There, but for the grace of God ... .”
And we resolve anew to be part of the solution.
Vaccine for shut-ins
I am grateful to have gotten my first COVID-19 vaccine. I’m happy for friends and neighbors who also received one.
However, nowhere have I seen or heard how those who are homebound, whether because of age, disability or lack of transportation, will be able to get vaccinated. They are among our most vulnerable yet are not included in the state vaccination schedule.
My mother will be 103 in June. Other than limitations due to age, she does quite well. She is, however, dependent on those around her for her well-being.
Her private caregivers are not yet eligible for vaccinations because they are not 65.
I have called DHEC where someone tried to help, but the bottom line is that there is no plan for vaccinating homebound residents.
I am beseeching state health leaders to implement a procedure for vaccinating this group.
My mother was born in 1918 and survived the Spanish flu pandemic. Please help to ensure she survives the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic as well.
Big Tech pursuit
As South Carolina families and small businesses worry over not having enough money to make ends meet, our state elected leaders must wisely decide how to spend taxpayer dollars.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has decided to use his budget to join other state attorneys general and take on Google by filing an antitrust lawsuit.
In some states, the expenses associated with litigating the lawsuit have become exorbitant.
For instance, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already asked for more than $43 million in public funds to find lawyers for the case.
This is valuable money that is needed for relief during these difficult times.
Businesses and residents are in crucial need of aid that can help them get back on their feet.
Irresponsible spending is always concerning, but dropping millions of dollars on lawsuits against Big Tech during this pandemic is plain foolhardy.
The South Carolina Legislature should promptly move to investigate exactly how much of South Carolinians’ taxpayer dollars are being used on this lawsuit and ensure that our attorney general is putting our state’s resources to their best use.
Where is integrity?
Integrity implies trustworthiness and incorruptibility to a degree one is incapable of being false to a trust, responsibility or pledge.
My question is why do politicians conveniently omit the critical virtue of “integrity” when taking their oath to the U.S. Constitution, yet swear to it when declaring allegiance to respective parties or ranking politicians?
