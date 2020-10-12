Letters to the Editor: Sullivan's council's didn't act on behalf of majority for maritime forest

There’s a difference between a delegate and a trustee when it comes to politics.

A delegate is in office to carry out the wishes of the public majority.

A trustee has autonomy to deliberate and act as one sees fit.

I believe that Sullivan’s Island Town Council members were elected to vote like the majority of their constituents.

As a result of the council’s recent vote, 90% of the island taxpayers will be paying for what 10% dictates.

The four council members who voted for the destruction of the maritime forest see themselves as trustees; therefore, acting as they see fit.

Unfortunately, this has resulted in numerous lawsuits for the town, including the one they are trying to close out by voting to give front beach landowners views and breezes.

Many of these landowners want what they had in 1991. Remember Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the devastation it caused?

It’s no wonder they want what they had in 1991. There was nothing left to obstruct their views or breezes.

Having trustees that are acting in their own self-interest (three of the four are front beach landowners and one makes his living selling beach property) will lead to future residents questioning this decision.

Our town desperately needs delegates, those who will act on behalf of the majority.

These trustees, acting as they see fit, have us in 14 lawsuits. I predict we will see many more.

Island-wide paid parking is next. What could possibly come after that? Condos on the creek?

TRACY KNISLEY HAHN

I’On Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Gregory for county clerk

As a Berkeley County native from cradle to my early 20s, I know the Lowcountry and its people well.

Having taught and coached at Chicora High and North Charleston High as well as served as a North Charleston police officer, a state Probation and Parole agent in Charleston County and a Charleston County deputy, I still consider the Lowcountry my home.

After law school, I worked with state Sen. Rembert Dennis of Berkeley County and Sen. John Drummond of Greenwood County, both Democrats.

I worked directly with Dan Gregory, especially while chief of staff for Sen. Drummond.

Dan, who is running for Charleston County Clerk of Court, never disappointed me in his work ethic, enthusiasm, can-do attitude or dedication to constituent matters.

I know Dan has always worked with and for Democrats in his 37 years of state and local government employment, but he never allowed politics to hinder his work for anyone in either party.

Knowing Dan as well as I do, I would support him proudly and enthusiastically, regardless of any party affiliation.

ROBERT MERRITT

Elliott Street

Greenwood

Armstrong for clerk

In the midst of this election year, we tend to overlook the critical importance of local races.

Julie Armstrong is running for reelection as Charleston County Clerk of Court.

Many voters are not aware of the critical importance of this office.

The clerk is the person who actually operates our judicial system, who keeps the records of all of our courts, oversees a staff of 78 employees and collects $4 million annually in county and state revenue.

I believe Armstrong is the best clerk of court that Charleston County has ever had and the best clerk in the state.

She has led the state in using modern technology to run the most efficient clerk of court’s office in South Carolina.

She was first in the state to put case information on the internet, making it accessible to litigants and the public in general.

She has a well-deserved reputation for honesty and integrity, which is critical to our judicial system.

Unfortunately, these local offices, which should be nonpartisan, are not.

Even though I am a Democrat, I am voting for Julie Armstrong, a Republican, because she is the best person for this most critical job.

JOSEPH P. RILEY JR.

Broad Street

Charleston

Virus action needed

Congratulations to Gov. Henry McMaster on his “wonderful” job managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Our positivity rate is running more than twice as high as the 5% goal.

If people from the East, Midwest or West came here to visit, they would have to quarantine for two weeks when they returned home. Employers in those states are enforcing it.

Does the governor really think people from those areas are going to vacation here?

If people from South Carolina want to go to the East, Midwest or West, they will be required to quarantine there for two weeks. Would anyone go? Thus, we are forced to stay here.

The economy in the Lowcountry is not doing well because smart people are staying home, going out only for essential things and shopping online.

Gov. McMaster, we need better than what you’ve been doing.

BILL N. SCHWARTZ

U.S. Highway 17 North

Mount Pleasant