As a 40-year resident of Sullivan’s Island, I want to state as strongly as possible that our maritime forest is a gift from God and nature.

All over the Lowcountry we are witnessing the loss of nature to overdevelopment and concrete.

In my time, I have witnessed the loss of the wilderness on the north end of Isle of Palms, the loss of sand dunes from Breach Inlet to the Windjammer and Shem Creek defiled by a parking garage. Immediately after Hurricane Hugo, our island was silent with no sounds of nature or wildlife.

To have a maritime forest growing on our island is a miracle that we should treasure.

I try to go there as often as I can to experience the solitude, the sounds of the birds singing and feel a sense of awe and gratitude that this has happened on our island.

LARRY KOBROVSKY

Seabreeze Lane

Sullivan’s Island

Road projects

I am confused as to why we continue to discuss widening and lengthening I-526, but there’s no dialogue about light rail, which would bring the tri-county area into the 21st century.

Just think of all the commuters from Moncks Corner, Summerville and West Ashley (and points in between) that light rail would take off the road.

Most buses and their smelly diesel fumes could be eliminated.

More and more road projects are not the answer. Study after study shows that more roads equal more cars.

I even have an idea of how to pay for part of it, and it would benefit the environment to boot. Where I used to live in North Carolina, we were required to have our cars inspected annually, including a roughly $50-a-year emissions test to renew our registration.

That prevented vehicles with their inoperable brake lights and bald tires from remaining on the road. It also helped reduce air pollution.

This would have a positive effect on climate change, an issue we are all too familiar with in the Lowcountry, with our nuisance king tides and rising sea level and bad air quality days in the Midlands and Upstate.

ELIZABETH RHODES

U.S. Highway 78

Ladson

Private schools

In a Dec. 2 editorial in The Post and Courier, the newspaper suggested that state lawmakers should resist efforts to provide more educational options to students by allowing state funding to flow to families so they can send their children to private schools.

As a former administrator in Berkeley County public schools, my response is simple: Every family deserves an opportunity to choose a schooling option that fits their child’s needs, no matter their income level.

Many families have chosen a Catholic school deeply rooted in their community and that has long provided an outstanding education. Unfortunately, while Catholic schools in our state provide more than $16 million in financial aid annually, we do not raise enough money to help all children desiring a Catholic education.

At Divine Redeemer, we serve a diverse student body with 67% of our population identifying as a minority and 85% receiving some form of financial aid.

We are not an elitist institution seeking only the best students; we are on a mission to serve vulnerable members of our human family. Our results speak for themselves, and we want an opportunity to serve more children in need. Let us serve.

We are not asking for a handout. All we’re seeking is that lawmakers open doors so families can access the type of schooling that works best for them.

DR. PAULETTE WALKER

Principal, Divine Redeemer Catholic School

Fort Drive

Hanahan

Street racing trial

In response to the Dec. 10 Post and Courier article, “Acquittal in street racing fatalities,” I say that just because there was no collusion prior to the collision does not mean a crime did not occur.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

According to witnesses, both drivers were racing at high speeds, and one of them hit a bus prior to the hit-and-run collision in which two people were killed.

JUDITH MURPHY

Double Eagle Trace

Johns Island

HomeServe plan

A Nov. 26 Post and Courier editorial suggested that HomeServe’s letters to Dominion Energy customers were misleading and that our coverage was unnecessary.

We disagree and believe it’s crucial that residents have accurate information so they can make the best choice about whether a HomeServe plan is right for them.

HomeServe has been helping South Carolina homeowners with the cost and inconvenience of home emergency repairs for eight years. In the past 12 months, we have completed 10,800 jobs in the state, saving residents $3.5 million. That’s money that would have come out of their pocket had those residents not had a service plan. In the Charleston area, we work with a talented network of local, licensed contractors to ensure repairs get completed quickly and expertly.

Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover repairs to customer-owned gas lines on their property. When repairs are needed, homeowners are responsible for the bill.

A HomeServe repair plan allows homeowners to pay a few dollars a month for the peace of mind that they will be covered when a repair is needed. Any HomeServe mailing clearly states that it’s an optional offer from the company and not from its municipal or utility partner.

As part of a partnership with these entities, the logo is used to show that there is a trusted, verified relationship in place. HomeServe is 100% committed to operating in complete transparency.

MYLES MEEHAN

Vice president

Corporate Communications

HomeServe USA

Merritt 7

Norwalk, Connecticut