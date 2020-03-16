Letters to the Editor: Story of Tuskegee Airmen an inspiration to all

Recently, hundreds of Lowcountry students and families were inspired to overcome obstacles through the incredible story of the Tuskegee Airmen as told through the traveling exhibit “Rise Above: Red Tails.”

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum and the USS Yorktown Foundation are incredibly thankful for the support offered by the community and, more specifically, VFW Post 10624 and American Legion Post 136. Without their help and the generous financial support of our sponsor, Lowcountry Aviation and Sky Arrow, we would not have been able to the offer the experience free to the public.

The Tuskegee Airmen’s powerful story of service and sacrifice and their remarkable ability to rise above adversity aligns closely with one of the primary missions of the USS Yorktown Foundation: to provide scholarships for underserved students to participate in the state-of-the-art Flight Academy at Patriots Point.

In this career development program, students are fully immersed in aviation and learn about the variety of sustainable careers in the industry.

The experience offered in the Patriots Point Flight Academy is especially important to underserved students with limited access to cutting-edge and inspiring STEM programs.

For more information about the USS

Yorktown Foundation and the Flight Academy Scholarship Program, visit our website: www.ussyorktownfoundation.org/

ALLISON HUNT

Executive Director

USS Yorktown Foundation

Patriots Point Road

Mount Pleasant

DMV works well

So many people are complaining about the inconvenience of going to the DMV to obtain their Real ID.

When we moved here 12 years ago, I had to make the dreaded trip to get a state drivers license.

We came to the area from Atlanta where it was standard for me to bring a bottle of water and a book to the DMV.

I was so surprised by the considerate, friendly folks in Moncks Corner that I had to tell them and everyone else I met.

Recently, I decided to get my Real ID and again went to Moncks Corner. The whole experience was handled efficiently and with good humor.

There were no terrible lines, just the friendly folks at the DMV doing an exemplary job.

VIRGINIA PECK

Waterlily Way

Summerville

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Building resiliency

It was a joy to read the March 1 Post and Courier editorial in which it was reported that South Carolina’s governor and Legislature expressed interest in taking additional steps to build resiliency against climate change and strengthen disaster relief.

Facts are indeed stubborn things, and the reality of climate change and its consequences seem to have been heard by our state officeholders.

This awareness comes none too soon, as the facts have been compounding relentlessly.

Sincere gratitude must go out to those who have already been working toward sustainability and resilience.

A number of nonprofit organizations have worked tirelessly toward greater awareness of and action to remediate and prevent disasters.

People have granted deed restrictions to preserve critically important lands.

Likewise, several public officeholders deserve credit for recognizing the situation for what it is and taking constructive action.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is one who should be recognized for the Dutch Dialogues and its ensuing actions.

Another is U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for his efforts to restrict oil drilling along our coast.

We must be realistic. It is easy to talk; much harder to achieve.

We must hold our state officials to their word and celebrate those who demonstrate their devotion to our safety and well-being through achievements.

WILLIAM J. HYDE

Beekman Street

Daniel Island

Blanche & Scarlett

In regard to the March 11 Post and Courier commentary by Brian Hicks on “Seniors rule, freshmen drool at South Carolina’s Statehouse,” perhaps the problem with getting money from the state’s perspective is that when Charleston needs it, she plays Blanche DuBois, but when she has it, she is Scarlett O’Hara.

RALPH WOOD

Coburg Road

Charleston