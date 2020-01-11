A letter to the editor in the Dec. 31 Post and Courier just stuck in my craw. The writer was unhappy that a local lawyer and son story was one of the “top news stories” and wanted lawyers prevented from advertising.

This is a recurring theme these days. We want the government to prevent adults from smoking, from using whatever conveyance they need to carry their purchases in and, now, to prevent lawyers from advertising.

We seem to have turned completely around from our founding, when the states crafted a federal government with extremely limited powers. We go from Americans being free to live their lives as they see fit to petitioning the government to further limit the freedoms of others. How did we come to this?

The government is supposed to ensure our freedom, not take it away. But we want people prevented from decorating their homes the way they want, we want to write laws forcing businesses to do things our way instead of their way, we want government disarming and running roughshod over the population.

As for the issue of attorney advertising, in the past it was not a law that prevented advertising but a custom. Most of us don’t have a “family attorney” we can turn to when someone smashes into our car or abuses a family member in a nursing home. These ads are helpful to someone wanting to know who to turn to.

In sum, I want to call a halt to people calling for the government to restrict our freedoms further. There actually are laws about that.

GLORIA B. JENKINS

Stonewood Drive

Charleston

Library services

Charleston County Public Library values our patrons and our interactions with members of the public, and customer service is our highest priority.

Service can be provided in many forms, and we offer patrons the choice to use our self-checkout terminals or ask library staff for assistance.

In a Jan. 6 Post and Courier letter to the editor, it was suggested that technology would replace our staff, but there is no technology that can ever replace a person, as our staff will always be our most valuable asset.

CCPL hosts thousands of programs a year, along with thousands of patrons. As technology evolves, CCPL continues to look for ways to use technological tools to help our staff enhance the patron experience.

The use of technology, such as our self-checkout terminals, frees up time for our employees to further develop our core services of literacy, workforce development, educational success and community engagement.

To name a few examples, CCPL staff can often be found helping patrons draft resumes, navigate research projects, learn computer basics and track down what could be their next favorite title. This assistance is frequently provided on a one-on-one basis.

When we automate some services, such as self-check-out, any time saved is then funneled into providing more personalized assistance with individual members of our community.

We cherish every interaction with our public, and we know that technology is a tool, not a replacement, for our staff.

ANGELA CRAIG

Executive Director

Charleston County Public Library

Calhoun Street

Charleston

Foreign influence

I was shocked to learn that foreign governments would try to influence our elections.

We Americans would never dream of doing such a thing, that is, unless you count the occupation of Haiti, trying to assassinate Fidel Castro, or our sacrificing thousands of lives trying to keep communism out of Southeast Asia.

Of course, foreign governments want to influence our elections, since the results may affect their own nation’s well-being.

Interference with our actual voting process (like rigging voting machines or cyber mischief) is a different matter.

If we want to stop trying to influence the elections or actions of other nations, then we might start by abolishing the CIA.

But then, maybe it’s easier to just send in troops, like President Lyndon Johnson did in Vietnam. And he didn’t even get impeached for his bad judgment.

A.D. HEATHCOCK

Palisades Drive

Mount Pleasant

Retrieve black box

The Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed in Iran is yet another “black box” that must be retrieved to analyze the cause of the crash. Same with the Malaysian plane that has never been found.

Forty-five years ago, I worked for Sundstrand Corp., which produced the black boxes. In today’s world of data being stored in the cloud, why don’t we track flight data real time in the cloud? Maybe the data would have identified the problems with Boeing 737 Max earlier.

An alternative would be the NSA, which tracks all of our communications.

STEPHEN BRINKMAN

Pleasant Hill Drive

Charleston