When traveling in other states, I have noticed cleaner roads. The following ideas might work here, too.
West Virginia fines litterers and deducts points from their licenses.
In Arizona, there was not even a trash can in one bathroom. I asked a park ranger about this, and she explained that everyone was to take their trash home with them. This included dirty diapers.
There were signs warning of fines for littering, and they must enforce them.
Murrells Inlet and Garden City encourage “Plus One Boating.” This means taking your trash home as well as bringing home another piece of trash.
Why not plus-one boating, walking and running?
It is past time for South Carolina to stop littering, which isn’t only unsightly but can be dangerous.
Let’s start using cameras to help enforce our littering laws.
Fine truck drivers for having unsecured trash in the back that could blow out.
Trash on our streets ends up in our waterways and the ocean, where marine life can mistakes it for food.
Unfortunately, it seems people have to be fined to stop them from trashing our beautiful state.
JODY MARTINDALE
Smythe Street
Charleston
Why not Marion?
I have often wondered why such a prominent statue of John C. Calhoun is in Marion Square.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to replace it with one of our Revolutionary War hero, Gen. Francis “Swamp Fox” Marion?
CAROLINE KING
Gibbes Street
Charleston
Protect horses
We were showing an out-of-town guest around the peninsula on May 26 and I remarked that the outside thermometer on my car showed it was 100 degrees.
Just as I said that, we passed by a poor horse pulling a bunch of well-fed tourists and not looking happy about it.
What gives?
This treatment of these poor animals is a black eye for Charleston.
The ridiculous rules about multiple temperature readings and where the thermometers are placed are not a factor in any other city.
The mayor and City Council ought to get the tourist-money whisperers out of their ears and do the right thing.
One temperature reading should be at street level. There should be no pulling between noon and 3 p.m. on very hot days.
There should be stiff fines for rule breakers.
A civic culture can surely be judged on how it treats its animals.
In this case, Charleston needs to seriously up its game.
MICHAEL KEATING
Wappoo Drive
Charleston
F&B industry
The explosion of new restaurants, bars and hotels throughout Charleston has collided with a disastrous shortage of quality food and beverage industry workers.
Insufficient public transportation, parking and a lack of affordable housing have only exacerbated the F&B problem here because living and getting to work in Charleston can be expensive and challenging for some.
Sadly, the front lines of Charleston’s F&B workforce also have become a revolving door of high turnover.
Charleston F&B owners and investors are now desperately seeking more mature employees willing to work as servers, cooks, bartenders and support staff.
I was stunned to learn
that superstar servers and bartenders can make $75,000 to $125,000 annually in Charleston’s most popular establishments.
Charleston’s F&B industry is now hiring hundreds for jobs everywhere.
If you are a steadfast high school student or a college graduate able to always get to work on time, handle money responsibly, stay sober on the job and work nights and weekends, taming an out-of-control Charleston F&B workplace may be your true vocation and nest egg.
BARON CHRISTOPHER HANSON
Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island
James Jamerson
I am writing as the president of People United to Live and Let Live and as a childhood friend of bass player James Jamerson’s cousin, Anthony McKnight.
Even though many recognize the artistic genius of Jamerson and his Funk Brothers Band, the native of Edisto Island raised in Charleston has been denied induction into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.
I believe it’s partly because of racism and partly because of the Hall of Fame’s ignorance about the global influence of Motown.
Beatles bassist Paul McCartney was well aware of Mr. Jamerson, who was also involved in a lot of non-Motown recordings and theme songs for television shows including “S.W.A.T.”
But most people don’t know about his jazz, blues and rock ‘n’ roll recordings.
For 21 years, the S.C. Hall of Fame has ignored support letters from former Gov. Nikki Haley and Motown Records and signed resolutions from the S.C. House and Senate asking that Mr. Jamerson be inducted.
Recently, the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston sent an endorsement letter to the Hall of Fame.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg has been supportive of the effort, and former Mayor Joe Riley issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-19 as Jamerson Days in Charleston.
One of the requirements for being inducted into the Hall of Fame is whether the person’s achievement will stand for 50 years or more.
Well, Motown Records is now 60 years old, so Jamerson’s music has passed the test.
JEROME H. SMALLS
President, People United
to Live and Let Live
St. Philip Street
Charleston
Judge of character
Our commander in chief doesn’t think a prisoner of war can be a war hero, but he thinks a general who finishes in second place in a war is a great leader.
No wonder he thinks he only hires the best of the best.
JACK OWENS
Ocean Boulevard
Isle of Palms
Robert E. Lee
I would like to send my thanks and appreciation to Edward Gilbreth for the fine article he wrote in the May 24 Post and Courier on Gen. Robert E. Lee.
I wish those who condemn and denigrate the men and women of the early years during the development
of our nation would consider the totality of their accomplishments and the times in which these people lived.
The stain of slavery is
one we can never erase
from our nation’s history, but having strived to atone for the sins of our forefathers, can we not move forward without the complete condemnation of their efforts in establishing the great country in which we now live?
Thank you again, Mr.
Gilbreth, for your informative piece on Gen. Lee.
THOMAS H. KEMMERER
Washington Town Road
Summerville