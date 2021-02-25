Letters to the Editor: Stop toll of gun violence in SC

Five bills have been filed in the 2021 South Carolina legislative session that would allow open carry of pistols and semiautomatic handguns in public settings.

Imagine walking down a grocery aisle with a child or grandchild, into a restaurant, a hair salon, a theater, park or playground, and seeing a semi-automatic weapon on the hip or in the hand of a man or woman.

Passage of an open-carry law would allow just that. How does this make sense when we look at the following:

Giffords Law Center, a nonprofit whose mission is to prevent gun violence, recently released its 2020 Gun Law Scorecard and South Carolina received a grade of F.

South Carolina had the eighth-highest gun death rate and the U.S. suffered its highest death toll from gun violence in the past 20 years.

A bar employee on King Street was shot this month for simply enforcing an 11 p.m.curfew.

At a time when political tensions are high, a stressful pandemic is moving into its second year and a violent insurrection already has shocked our nation, our legislators need to be focused on ways to decrease gun violence, not set us up for more potential violence and certainly more fear.

Please contact your state senator and representative immediately to urge legislative responsibility.

SALLY SMITH

Halsey Street

Charleston

Antidote to litter

Much has been published about the state of litter on South Carolina roads and waterways, most of it negative.

The good news is that there are Lowcountry antidotes close at hand providing solutions.

First, each county in the Lowcountry has a strong volunteer group of environmental activists who strive to keep their communities litter-free.

These local Keep America Beautiful affiliates host and look for volunteer opportunities in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Volunteers are able to be outside safely and to engage in community activities like Adopt-A-Highway, Great American Clean Up, Francis Marion Clean Up, Litter Index and more.

In Berkeley County, our Keep Berkeley Beautiful emphasis is on safe, small-group activities such as Adopt-a-Landing, 100 Live Oaks and Beautiful Berkeley Gateways programming.

We also organize education projects designed to eradicate litter, encourage recycling and beautify Berkeley County.

Join Keep Berkeley Beautiful by contacting Sarah McCarthy Smith at 843-719-2383 or at sarah.smith@berkeleycountysc.gov.

Volunteers, however, are only half of the litter solution: We are the rest.

It takes each of us thinking about litter and being accountable for it.

We can be personally responsible for making sure that our trash ends up in a bin at home, at a convenience center or appropriately recycled.

We can understand the damage on our natural environment made by a piece of litter thrown out of a vehicle window or from a boat.

We can consider how our littering affects our neighbors, the community and our pristine natural resources.

Be part of the litter antidote in the time of COVID-19 and beyond.

CHRIS VOLF

Chairman, Keep Berkeley Beautiful

McCrae Drive

Moncks Corner

Students need routine

Lest anyone have doubts about the need for young children to be in the classroom full time at school, please read, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” a 1943 semi-autobiographical novel written by Betty Smith.

There are insights from an 11-year-old girl living in the slums of an immigrant neighborhood in the early 20th century.

They still apply today.

In chapter 21, the author writes: “Francie liked school ... the regimental routine of many children, all doing the same things at once, gave her a feeling of safety. She felt that she was a definite part of something, part of a community gathered under a leader for the one purpose.”

This book has timeless bits of wisdom about human nature.

BEVERLY O’BRIEN

Highwood Circle

Charleston

Rush not missed

In response to a Saturday letter to the editor lamenting the death of Rush Limbaugh and singing his praises, I would like to say that this Dittohead worship is unwarranted and disrespectful.

The saying goes that “if you don’t have anything nice to say about someone, don’t say it at all.”

History disagrees. While hate is not a legacy anyone can leave behind, the legacy of this man is a normalization of hate.

He glorified disrespect for everyday Americans. Limbaugh celebrated the death of gay people from AIDS and was a misogynist.

He mocked the death of Eric Garner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and black people due to police brutality as well as defended the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

I do not celebrate any death, but neither do I mourn his. I do celebrate that his voice has been silenced and I mourn the legacy he left behind.

JULIO CACERES

Whitefield Court

Summerville