Letters to the Editor: Stop Monopolies

One of the essential ingredients of capitalism is the prohibition of a monopoly.

For obvious reasons, the existence of an organization that can influence prices in an adverse manner, or undermine the political structure of the government, is absolutely contrary to the underlying principles that make capitalism work so effectively.

There must be reasonable limits to the amount of power that any organization can acquire in a free society in order to maintain a semblance of balance.

Twitter, Google, Amazon, Walmart and several other enormous companies fall into the category of being a monopoly.

Now is the time to force them to break up in order to create competition for the benefit of our society.

Personally, I would like to see the parts distributed in an equitable fashion to black communities throughout the country.

This could be used especially in blighted areas, in reparation for slavery and role of enslaved people in developing this nation during its formation as well as balancing the power structure for the better good of the nation.

The case should be brought before the U.S. Supreme Court and adjudicated in a nonpartisan fashion to established reasonable limits for the acquisition of wealth by any singular concern within our country.

This is not contrary to the principles of capitalism.

IAN KAY

Cooper River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Biden’s plan?

What is President-elect Joe Biden going to do over the next four years to enrich your life that President Donald Trump has not done in the past four years?

What is Biden going to do about the Middle East peace initiative?

What is Biden going to do about about China’s incursions into Hong Kong and Taiwan? How Is Biden going to treat North Korea?

What is Biden going to do about our southern border?

What is Biden going to do with our economy?

These questions need to be answered.

NORMAN WICKE

Frances Street

Goose Creek

Don’t fear tweets

On Dec. 1, Attorney General William Barr declared that no substantial evidence of any sort of election fraud had been found. This came from a staunch supporter of the president, a member of his inner circle and a trusted adviser.

Also on Dec. 1, Chris Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security in charge of cyber security, was threatened with physical harm by a campaign attorney. All this for proclaiming there was no election fraud.

Gabriel Sterling, the voting implementation manager for Georgia, held a news conference about the state’s presidential recount. He announced he has hired a security detail, just as Georgia’s secretary of state had done, due to threats of violence against themselves and their families.

Mr. Sterling pleaded with elected officials to condemn the death threats, physical threats, acts of intimidation and violent rhetoric that our elected officials choose to ignore.

In South Carolina, I have to believe our elected officials fear the tweets from President Donald Trump.

In 2009, our state was shamefully represented in an outburst from U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson calling President Barack Obama a liar in a nationally televised joint session of Congress. Yet he is struck mute now. Where is your moral barometer, Rep.Wilson?

I ask Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, where is your moral high ground?

By ignoring the name calling, the threats and the obvious lies, they choose silence, which makes them guilty by association. They have the power to stop the madness, but they must find the courage.

LAURA WILLIAMS

Blue Heron Run

Mount Pleasant