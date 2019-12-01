I want to thank The Post and Courier for publishing the column, “Enforcement needed to curb Charleston’s ‘litter louts,’” by North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson.

Those of us who participate in litter sweeps using the South Carolina Aquarium’s Citizen Science app, the “Litter-Free Digital Journal,” are able to easily quantify the trash we are collecting on beaches and riverbanks, in marshes and on roadsides.

For instance, in a short sweep of the marsh buffer opposite one of our county boat launches, I picked up 37 beer cans, 10 liquor bottles or glass fragments, 17 plastic food wrappers and nearly 50 other pieces of trash along a 50-foot stretch of road. It’s shocking, isn’t it, when you see the numbers?

In his Nov. 24 column, Mr. Brinson discussed litter laws and enforcement. He also praised volunteers who spend their time and energy cleaning up after others.

Organized litter patrols and enforced laws are praiseworthy and effective to a point, but they are also a little like bailing out a sinking boat without plugging the leak. Without that plug, the water keeps coming in and we keep sinking.

As Mr. Brinson suggests, a new paradigm is in order. The misguided belief is that the world is a vast garbage can for somebody else to empty: That is the leak.

Individual responsibility is the plug. Let’s all remember to use it.

DOROTHY INGRAM

Anchor Watch Drive

Wadmalaw Island

Tillman Hall

Gene Sapakoff’s column calling for Tillman Hall to be renamed is the most important column Mr. Sapakoff has ever written. Clemson should change that name.

Andrew Perry

Houston Northcutt Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Graham not listening

Imagine you are summoned for jury duty in a criminal trial.

When it’s your turn to be questioned by the respective attorneys, you say you’re not going to the read the evidence.

You say you’ll refuse to even listen. Your mind is already made up.

What do you think would happen to you? You would be quickly sent home. It’s time to bring Sen. Graham home.

Thom Schmenk

Sea Lavender Lane

Summerville

Parents needed

There’s an extraordinary portrait exhibit at the Charleston County Public Library. It is at the Hurd/St. Andrews Library in West Ashley during December.

Before you go, however, be forewarned: You may leave with a heartache because the photos show real children in South Carolina searching for permanent parents.

All the children are cleared for adoption. They range in age from elementary school to teenagers running out of time to know what it’s like to have a permanent mom or dad.

If you can’t get to the library, you can see the children’s photos online at scheartgallery.org and learn about the adoption process.

My own children or anyone else’s could have been among those on public display had misfortune been our lot. I’m too old to be a parent again, but I know that some compassionate readers will realize what a magnificent opportunity awaits them.

There are hundreds of children in foster care in South Carolina who long to be adopted. And remember that single people can adopt too because it takes only two to form a loving family.

SHARON FRATEPIETRO

George Street

Charleston

AIDS awareness

Everyone around the world deserves to lead a life of dignity and opportunity.

That’s why as we mark World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. I applaud Sen. Lindsey Graham for his leadership in fighting global health threats like AIDS, which still claims more than 2,000 lives per day.

I care about this deeply and use my voice because I want to show my children the power of speaking up for those whose voice cannot be heard.

One of the most effective and efficient tools in our arsenal to stop the spread of three of the most deadly diseases, and to encourage developing countries to invest in their own health care systems, is the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Sen. Graham has been a powerful advocate for the fund, which held its sixth replenishment in October and raised enough money from donors to save 16 million lives by 2023.

I hope Sen. Graham can count on the support of his fellow South Carolina lawmakers to enthusiastically continue America’s bipartisan commitment to fighting the global AIDS crisis.

JENNIFER JONES-WOOD

Maybelles Lane

Charleston

Fort Jackson kids

The heartwarming Nov. 22 story about the care of nearly 1,000 children at Fort Jackson while their parents do their military duties was a pleasant read.

It makes this Air Force veteran (1951-59) feel good and proud of our armed forces.

I wonder about President Donald Trump, however, who took money appropriated for Fort Jackson housing to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border.

Certainly some of that money would have benefited the children described and pictured in the story. Shame.

FRANCIS X. ARCHIBALD

Liberty Midtown Drive

Mount Pleasant

Shattered image

Given the failure of Elon Musk’s recent shatterproof glass demonstration, I believe I will give up any seat offered me on his space tours.

TERRY HAMLIN

United Drive

Huger

Amend mantra

I constantly hear the Democrats’ chant of “No one is above the law.” They need to amend their mantra to “No one is above the law except illegal immigrants.” Enough said?

MIKE MCINERNY

Myrtle Avenue

Sullivan’s Island