Stop robocalls
I have been receiving about one robocall per hour every day and sometimes into the night. A friend of mine was scammed out of almost $600, which was most of his life savings.
I understand a bill has been introduced in Congress that we should support in principle. The main opposition to the legislation seems to be from an association of debt collection agencies.
Legitimate callers, such as a debt collector, should use their own phone lines, even if it costs them a little more money to protect the public from harassment.
A few years ago, I got a new phone number, which I soon discovered had been assigned to someone trying to avoid his debts.
No matter how many times I called back or proved I wasn’t the person they sought, I couldn’t stop the harassing phone calls.
Eventually, I changed my telephone number again. Allowing robocalls opens the public up to unlimited harassment.
Please write to your senators and representatives to support legislation to end robocalls.
RONALD COHEN
Willingham Court
Charleston
I-526 project
I hope the Legislature’s Joint Bond Review Committee does not fall for the sham Charleston County Council has pulled on its residents regarding the I-526 extension project.
The April 4 article in The Post and Courier states the assumptions the county is using for the $305 million needed to uphold its participation along with the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank’s amount.
The county is also assuming all financial risks should the costs increase, while still not showing how other road projects, approved by the voters, will be funded with the same sales tax money.
How about a binding
referendum on the November ballot for an up or down vote on the $305 million?
That should solve voters’ concerns with this singular project and protect the numerous other vital road projects — or not!
ELTON CARRIER
King Street
Mount Pleasant
Commanders in chief
I am a veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. I have no problem with the photo of the current commanders in chief displayed appropriately at Ralph H. Johnson VA hospital.
I do have a problem with a fellow airborne vet’s mischaracterizations of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
These leaders respected the honorable service of vets who served in combat; comforted parents whose sons died while protecting our country; respected our generals and military leaders; valued U.S. intelligence experts and organizations; welcomed alternative views by civilian leaders in the Department of Defense and State Department; and promoted love and unity, not hate and division.
As a third-generation soldier who supports a robust military, only history will
tell if buying more “guns” and less “butter” is a part of God’s plan or the work of the devil.
Notwithstanding my differences, I salute my airborne brother and thank him for his service.
NATHANIEL SCURRY
Laurens Street
Charleston
Overcrowding
Residents of the Charleston metro area are aware that it is becoming dangerously overcrowded. More museums, hotels, etc., are pressuring whatever acreage remains, and traffic is beyond bad.
Local and regional planning agencies should cooperate to modulate residential and commercial construction, as evidenced in the recent denial of a large hotel in Charleston. It’s a promising start.
JOHN HUFFMAN
Rainbow Drive
West Columbia
Steep ramp
As a frequent shopper at Publix supermarkets, mostly in Mount Pleasant, my curiosity took me to their new marquee store on the west side of the city off Lockwood Drive and Spring Street.
Since the market is on the ground level of a soon-to-open upscale high rise, customer parking is in the building on the level above the store. This is unusual for many native Charleston shoppers. It certainly makes economic sense, considering the per-square-foot price of land where the building stands.
I had no trouble entering or exiting the parking area or in ascending or descending the ramp.
On departing, however, as I approached the descending ramp, I was surprised by the angle of the slope as I looked down the rather lengthy ramp, which momentarily reminded me of approaching a “double diamond” ski slope. I was not bothered by this, but I thought it could be intimidating to someone frightened by heights, particularly a senior citizen.
I see this as an accident waiting to happen. This ramp, I am estimating, is perhaps 10-12 degrees and about 125 feet long. It also has no concrete or cushioning barriers at ground level.
I humbly request that another person visit the new Publix. It is a beautiful new market with parking protected from the weather, and I will use it many times in the future.
I am just concerned for those rare, dangerous accidents that may occur, which could result in serious injury.
GEORGE I. BONIFACE
Montclair Drive
Mount Pleasant
Gippy Plantation
I wish the Charleston Planning Commission was as smart as the Moncks Corner Planning Commission.
The April 3 Post and Courier article, “Planners vote
no on growth for Gippy,” states that planners are
afraid that Gippy Plantation would lose its character if they allow the area to be annexed.
It seems the Moncks
Corner Planning Commission knows what responsible stewardship is while the Charleston Planning Commission just let our city go to the dogs. And continues to do so.
LEISA LAWRENCE
Savannah Highway
Charleston