The Aug. 19 Post and Courier article by Chloe Johnson on climate change raised some issues all too familiar to Lowcountry residents.

It pointed out as an individual, one cannot really do too much to stem the effects of climate change.

We can, however, continue to support and participate in the S.C. Energy Freedom Act by placing solar panels on our homes. We should press the Legislature to encourage the energy providers in our state to convert electricity transmission to “smart grid” technology that will make electricity use by consumers more efficient, thereby reducing generating source emissions.

We need to take part in comprehensive land use planning that will be taking place in our counties with the hope that someday it will morph into a regional approach that incorporates a ban on filling of floodplains and wetlands.

Planners need to plan high-density communities that limit the amount of impermeable surfaces. Regional planning is needed for watersheds to determine stormwater capacity.

More attention is needed for the state’s disaster planning and mitigation strategy. The S.C. Department of Transportation needs to consider traffic congestion pricing around cities as a way to raise revenues to support mass transit development such as light rail, ferries and water taxis.

Finally, future road design should incorporate separate lanes for autonomous-driving commercial freight trucks.

All of these are things that we as citizens can do, or demand of our elected representatives, individually or collectively to address climate change.

RICK DAWSON

Out of Bounds Drive

Summerville

Words matter

I’m a fan of Confucianism, the philosophy. Confucius was sought after by rulers as a sage adviser in areas of management and philosophy.

He was once asked what he would do first if placed in management of a state. He replied he would ensure the naming of things was done properly. Without proper naming, language will not be used effectively, people will become confused, poor decisions will be made and the state will not last.

In the post-truth era, where feelings and beliefs often hold sway over facts and open debate, we are losing our way in the naming of things.

The cry “racist” has lost its primary dictionary meaning and now is best defined as anyone who is white and disagrees with me. The word “liar” has similarly lost meaning, now defined to include honest misstatements and more broadly as any statement in disagreement with what I believe. Both terms and many others are typically used in attacks that appeal to prejudice and emotion with the intent to mislead, demonize or end debate.

Many important decisions face America. Without open and honest issue-focused debate, instead of name calling and shout-downs, I fear people will become confused, poor decisions will be made and our nation will slide into decline. Perhaps even worse, attack language leads to hate, and hate leads to violence. More than 2,500 years ago, the importance of honest use of language was known. Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder. The choice is ours.

JOHN W. SNEED

Night Heron Drive

Mount Pleasant

New mayor needed

After reading about the newly created department at the city of Charleston titled “Diversity, Racial Reconciliation and Tolerance for the City of Charleston,” I must express my frustration at the city for creating such a waste of my tax dollars.

It appears to me that this is nothing more than trying to “fix” issues that are certainly addressed by other Charleston area agencies and/or entities. I think my hard-earned tax dollars should go to issues that affect our city as a whole, like flooding, traffic issues and the awful development and sprawl of what was once a truly lovely city.

I am grateful that this is an election year in Charleston. Even though I think John Tecklenburg is a nice man, he has had four years to take action on the many problems that face Charleston but has failed.

And, at the rate that Charleston is growing, we need a mayor that is not afraid to act on issues that need immediate action.

That is why I am grateful that our current councilman, Mike Seekings, is running for mayor. From his work turning around the CARTA program and serving on City Council, he has knowledge and experience to run our city.

I urge all Charleston residents to look at the credentials of the candidates running for mayor. I hope that, like me, you will see that the best candidate is Mike Seekings.

BARBARA E. BOYLSTON

Yeadon Avenue

Charleston

Muting attorney ads

Is anyone else sick and tired of the attorney advertisements on television and radio? Should I need a lawyer, I would never call one of them. Thanks to the wonderful mute button, it is a quick remedy to keep from hearing them.

RICKY MARTIN

Dogwood Road

Charleston