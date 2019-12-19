Our South Carolina Senate is contemplating taking millions of dollars out of state coffers to fund a voucher system to help parents pay tuition for private schools, most religiously affiliated.

Private school results vary, and national studies show that kids from the same socioeconomic class have similar outcomes whether in private or public schools.

The Senate fallaciously rationalizes that this would not significantly impact public funding, claiming these diverted funds would save money.

An S.C. superintendent pointed out that if a single classroom loses a few students, that wouldn’t cut teacher and other overhead costs at all.

Given the pressing need for our state to increase public teacher pay to counter growing vacancies, this transfer would be counterproductive.

We are ranked regionally and nationally in the bottom pay echelon.

Teachers here are among the lowest paid, and salaries lag inflation. Nearly half our teachers last fewer than five years.

Our ranking in international student assessment places us behind Singapore and other East Asian countries. Here, they have found no correlation between overall education spending and test scores. The greatest positive impact stems from training, hiring and paying for excellent teachers.

Instead of draining the public system, emulate best practices. A big step starts with better pay and support for quality teachers who can be free to educate and not teach to the battery of testing that dominates.

DAVID WALDRON

Galera Lane

Mount Pleasant

Right representation?

As featured in a Dec. 13 Post and Courier article, a group of four Republican women, who are congressional candidates, are running to fight “socialism.”

Is that the kind of representation their districts need?

One of the featured women is running to represent the 1st Congressional District, where I live. I didn’t know we had a problem with “American values and freedom and job creation,” which is what she states as her platform. I think our state has difficulties with transportation, education, food-insecure people, flooding and other climate issues, for starters.

And I’m not sure if “American values” might include unethical politicians and men killing women, among other things at which our state seems to excel.

BARBARA MEASTER

The Bent Twig

Johns Island

Citadel Mall plans

I agree with the Dec. 14 letter writer who asked several questions about the plans for West Ashley at Citadel Mall. Every point is well taken. I would add one thing: This group is taking away a shopping area from West Ashley that is convenient for those who live on James Island and in West Ashley and other areas surrounding the mall.

I only hope that Belk, Dillard’s and Target stay at this mall. The group planning this should plan the mall as suggested in a “revamped, modernized shopping destination.” Let them have a separate building for sports and sports events on the property.

ELSIE CLEES

Forde Row

Charleston

Wrong way to vote

I am writing about Rep. Joe Cunningham’s plans to back impeachment. This is no big surprise, even though he did string us along for a short while.

I hope he will be able to impress Santa, for I have just put Cunningham on the naughty list.

The last time I checked, South Carolina is still considered a pro-Trump state. So it looks like it might be time to sing words to that old Hank Williams’ song “Jambalaya”: “Goodbye Joe, Me Gotta Go.”

This was a brainless decision with him running for reelection 2020.

SUE GEORGE

Country Club Boulevard

Summerville

Correct decision

Rep. Joe Cunningham made the correct decision. He is supporting the Constitution.

What is disturbing is the Republican response and the negative tone of the response.

I used to be a Republican and switched to the Democratic Party based on the negative way the Republicans conduct themselves.

It reached a point where I was ashamed to be a Republican.

NELSON SPENGLER

Amen Corner

Summerville