Recent news around the state and nation has included gross amounts of plastic waste being discarded, problems with municipal recycling programs, communities banning plastics and, inexplicably, legislators trying to outlaw those same plastic bans.
I will not argue that plastics are a boon to convenience. Plastics do, however, save energy to transport due to their low weight.
Without a doubt, plastic containers have a lot of advantages. The problem is, we are making far more than we are recycling.
If you want to talk about something that really can end the world in 12 years, I will argue that drowning and choking on plastic is it.
Voluntary plastic recycling is great, but it’s hit-and-miss and not well supported by communities in general.
Government curbside recycling often struggles to break even, giving the impression officials are only on board to check a box or to appease environmentalists.
I suspect the prime reason is because the plastic has no intrinsic value. For the consumer, we have no skin in the game. A state bottle bill would change that.
By placing a value on plastic containers, people would be incentivized to return plastic bottles and containers. There are 10 states that have some form of a container deposit legislation.
States with such laws have less litter and more recycling. They are capturing the plastic before it enters the waste stream.
Have Palmetto Pride. Fight litter. Save the world. Ask your legislator for a South Carolina bottle bill.
DAVID PROVENZANO
Railway Drive
Dorchester
Protect land
In February 1991, Sullivan’s Island Town Council placed about 90 acres of accreted beachfront into a protective easement, preserving the maritime forest and creating a natural barrier to flooding, storm surge and other severe weather events.
The Town Council still holds dominion over the accreted forest, and the May 7 local election is more critical than ever to ensure the forest’s preservation as a storm buffer.
As weather becomes more extreme and sea levels rise, it is more important than ever to protect the maritime forest from short-sighted candidates who seek only to enhance a wealthy minority’s view of the ocean.
Sullivan’s Island voters, for their own preservation, must verify that policymakers understand the facts concerning the accreted land.
Mark Howard, Rita Langley and Bachman Smith understand the maritime forest is not only a beautiful and rare natural gift but also a critical protection, day in and day out.
Don’t be fooled by other candidates’ evasive answers. They represent a minority view and would like to see changes to the conservation policies in place.
On May 7, vote for Mark Howard, Rita Langley and Bachman Smith. They have a proven track record of preserving our accreted lands for generations to come. Our survival depends upon careful management of this natural green infrastructure.
JOE CHURCH
Atlantic Avenue
Sullivan’s Island
Manage debt
What happened to responsibility? The TV is ablaze with ads to reduce credit card debt for people who have run up debt and can’t pay it off.
Who pays for the write-offs? Want to guess? There are ads for reducing IRS debt to pennies on the dollar.
If you have earned enough to owe many thousands of dollars, then you should be able to pay your taxes. People get 1099 forms, see the large amount on the checks and blow the money instead of putting aside 25 percent for taxes.
Want to guess who pays their write-offs? Now there’s talk of forgiving student loans. Why?
Students get a loan for college and have no concept that it has to be repaid. It is supposed to be for your education.
If these debts are written off, want to guess who winds up paying for them? It is time people take responsibility for their behavior. Let’s teach our children that there is more to life than having everyone else pay for their mistakes.
I am tired of paying for these irresponsible actions.
PERRY JONES
Sapling Drive
Ladson
USC striking out
What has happened to the Gamecocks baseball team? They have batters who can’t bat, they have pitchers who can’t pitch and, apparently, coaches who can’t coach.
The pitching coach is really working hard but to no avail.
Just when you think you have seen everything that can happen in baseball, the Gamecocks show that you haven’t, such as when the third baseman runs over the pitcher as he is trying to throw a runner out at first. That is a first.
I hope that the team will turn the season around, but the way they are playing, it doesn’t seem possible.
ROBERT MELTON
Canaberry Circle
Summerville