Letters to the Editor: Special week highlights how education, literacy can transform families

Sept. 20-26 is National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, an opportunity to bring awareness to our literacy crisis.

Literacy is more than learning to read and write. It is an economic issue, an equity issue and a social justice issue. It is at the core of systemic poverty and even racism. It has been called the silent crisis.

But illiteracy can be eradicated. Trident Literacy has been transforming the trajectory of thousands of families for nearly 50 years.

Our tri-county locations are in high-poverty areas. These areas have large populations of adults who don’t have a high school credential, have low literacy skills and cannot read to their children.

These areas are where a high percentage of children do not read at grade level and are on track to drop out of school. And these areas experience high unemployment, welfare dependency and crime.

Trident Literacy helps parents gain the skills they need to qualify for jobs, training and apprenticeship programs, higher education and the military.

Our Family Literacy Program helps children develop school-readiness skills so they are less likely to fall behind.

Our case management approach helps people overcome barriers and is key to our success.

Students not only gain skills, they also gain dignity: the dignity of work, the dignity of literacy and the dignity of being able to help their children.

That helps our clients participate as citizens and contribute to our economy.

Trident Literacy exists because of our generous donors. If you would like to help us change lives, we would be most grateful.

EILEEN CHEPENIK

Executive Director

Trident Literacy Association

Rivers Avenue

North Charleston

Feral cat plan fails

On Sept. 15, I was surprised and disappointed to see an editorial in The Post and Courier advocating trap-neuter-return feral cat programs as a way to help bird conservation.

I am not aware of any bird conservation organizations in favor of TNR, not the Audubon Society, the American Bird Conservancy, the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, or any of them.

The American Bird Conservancy’s website states “TNR programs have been shown to fail to reduce feral cat populations while simultaneously maintaining feral cats on the landscape, where they contribute to wildlife and public health risks.”

An increasing number of studies published in peer-reviewed biology journals support this conclusion. A news release by Audubon cites a paper titled “Feral Cats and Their Management,” which states “No real-world example of eliminating a colony through TNVR exists, and evidence of large-scale colony reduction is anecdotal.”

Spayed or neutered, feral cats that are released to free-roaming status will continue killing black rails, painted buntings, Wilson’s plovers and many other native species of conservation concern as long as they are physically able.

NATHAN DIAS

Proximity Drive

Charleston

Tea ‘garden’ is a ‘farm’

I read in the Sept. 11 Post and Courier that the “Tea Plantation” is changing to “Tea Garden.”

The article said there were many plantations, and some folks ask, “Where is the mansion?”

But a “Tea Garden?” I promise, many more folks will ask “Where are the flowers?”

Why not say what you really are: “Welcome to the Tea Farm.”

Name it truly and they will come.

Now quickly change your boxes and advertising to “Farm,” before you waste money on “Garden.”

RUTH MILLER

Manchester Road

Charleston

Books fight racism

Want better health outcomes for kids? Fight racism with diverse books that are shared with children and families at well-child visits.

As anyone who has ever read “Goodnight Moon” to a toddler knows, shared reading is a magical activity. It helps develop strong parent-child bonds, builds resiliency and buffers toxic stress in children and families.

According to a policy statement, “The Impact of Racism on Child and Adolescent Health,” by the American Academy of Pediatrics, racism can be a stress factor in children and their families.

In Charleston, and across South Carolina, Reach Out and Read Carolinas is working with families through their medical home to support parents and caregivers in making books part of a healthy routine while providing books and stories that can help reduce stress.

Children’s books, even ones for the youngest children, can help fight racism and its effects on children by serving as windows on our diverse world and as mirrors that provide an affirmation of who they are.

The act of sharing stories that reflect cultural diversity can yield better health outcomes for our children.

DR. ELIZA VARADI

Owner, Pelican Pediatrics

Folly Road

Charleston