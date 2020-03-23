Letters to the Editor: Spare youngest from pandemic’s worry

I just saw another news report about how to talk with our kids about traumatic events. I am sure the advice was well-researched. It omitted, however, one critical issue. Before we spend too much energy deciding what the right words are to explain the coronavirus pandemic to our children, let’s agree to spare the very young altogether.

As the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded, I had recently left the Navy and started a career as an airline pilot. It was quickly obvious that I could be called involuntarily back into military service. I also was at risk of losing my new job. Both of these things eventually happened.

But as I sat for the first two or three days intently watching various news channels for information, my 30-month-old daughter was playing quietly at my feet. Finally, as a recently widowed woman was being interviewed about losing her husband in the twin towers, my little girl looked up and said, “She’s sad for her family. They lost their country.”

She was 2, and I had no idea she was even listening.

I choked back tears, took my daughter by the hand and led her outside to play. Please learn from my mistake.

Your little ones will have plenty of time to worry about what’s on the news and the internet. Let them be little for the few years they have.

FRANK CONWAY

Smythe Street

Daniel Island

Singers missed

Spiritually Yours, Charleston’s spiritual singers and band, were missed this critical year at the Wine + Food Gospel Brunch.

Most every year, my husband, Preston, and I enjoyed this Gullah-Geechie group of singers, giving epicureans a real taste of the Holy City’s deep faith and culture.

Until this year, the gospel singers have sown the secret binding ingredient of our community: the mutual respect and spirit of equality in our native Lowcountry that comes from our shared biblical faith.

Ironically, this year, at one of the gatherings before the coronavirus outbreak, when spirituals of hope and faith were most needed and anticipated, about two dozen men were flown from the West Coast to sing and to entertain at this event.

I listened for a spiritual or gospel song, but for the first time at this annual brunch, the patrons never heard one.

I hope the much appreciated local Charleston singers Spiritually Yours will be back next year.

LAURA WICHMANN HIPP

Tradd Street

Charleston

Stop hoarding

To those hoarding toilet paper and other things at the stores, you should be ashamed of yourself.

At a time when we all need to work together, you aren’t. We are supposed to be looking out for each other because we are a community.

On March 18, I was in Walmart trying to get toilet paper at 3 p.m. When I arrived, the shelves were empty and I saw carts full of toilet paper, people with four and five packs, while others had none.

Stores need to limit people to two packages and no more.

When customers check out, the cashier needs to enforce the rule so everyone else can buy toilet paper and other vital products to live in this situation that we’re in.

DANIEL ROBERSON

and TINA ROBERSON

Ashley Court

Summerville

Medical billing

We need to stop surprise medical billing. Just like millions of others, I’ve been hit with medical bills I never saw coming, all because my insurance company wasn’t forthright about what is and isn’t covered.

Surprise medical billing is only going to get worse because of United Healthcare’s decision to drop Mednax, a large physician group.

Thousands of doctors will no longer be in-network, and their patients won’t realize it until they are sent a bill for out-of-network costs.

It doesn’t matter if they saw the doctor at an in-network-facility; United Healthcare will not cover any expense from a Mednax doctor.

The health insurance lobby claims it wants to stop surprise medical bills, but only by convincing Congress to let insurers set their own reimbursement rates.

Insurance companies would naturally set the lowest possible rates, which could force thousands of doctors to close their practices. These closings could then leave tens of thousands of Americans without access to health care.

Independent Dispute Resolution is the best way to address this crisis. IDR uses arbitration that takes patients out of the billing dispute and replaces them with an independent mediator.

Nothing is off the table in the insurance companies’ quest for financial gain; cancellations, rate setting, anything that makes them money at the expense of Americans’ health care.

We need to push IDR as a remedy for surprise medical billing to protect patients and medical providers.

WAYNE MERSHON

Palmer Place

Murrells Inlet