Letters to the Editor: SPA needs to help fund infrastructure improvements

With the State Ports Authority forecast to earn $100 million this fiscal year, why are none of those dollars being used to build road and bridge infrastructure needed to transport containers in and out of the area?

Anyone traveling along Interstate 526 is aware of the need for an additional truck lane, road and bridge improvements as well as additional resources to enforce speed and reckless driving laws.

GENEVIEVE NARDOZZI

Moss Bluff

Mount Pleasant

IOP parking costs

I am responding to a Jan. 22 letter to the editor about free parking on the Isle of Palms.

I, too, am a Lowcountry native who has been blessed with being able to afford a home on the Isle of Palms.

I don’t know anyone on IOP who wants a private beach. We simply want everyone who comes here to contribute to the cleanup, law enforcement and other affiliated costs that are incurred from nonresidents when they come to use the public beach.

MICHAEL SHEPARD

27th Avenue

Isle of Palms

Better way to help

Want to make life better for unskilled workers? Raising the minimum wage will not help.

Many people, including a Jan. 22 letter writer, assume the number of unskilled worker jobs is fixed. It is not.

Instead, employers figure out how many unskilled workers they need based on worker cost.

The higher the wage, the more attractive labor substitutes become.

Labor-saving machines are just one example of a substitute for unskilled workers.

It is the relative cost of those machines, compared to the cost of workers, that determines how many unskilled jobs are available.

Raising the minimum wage causes the demand curve for labor saving machines to increase. As a result, the number of jobs available for unskilled workers falls.

The promise of $15 an hour is little comfort to the unskilled worker who is laid off, can’t find work and has little hope of gaining job experience.

Do you want to truly help unskilled workers?

The best way to do it is to make them more attractive to employers.

Job training and reliable transportation to and from work seem like good ideas. I’m sure there are others. With job skills, work experience and initiative, these workers can quickly earn above the minimum wage.

I don’t doubt the good intentions of those calling for a raise in the minimum wage. But good intentions are not enough.

ARNOLD HITE

Seaboard Way

Johns Island

Early education

My daughter and I own an early learning center serving young children and their families. Centers like ours provide so much more than just child care: We are building young minds and nurturing young hearts for a lifetime of learning.

Being a retired public school principal, I understand the crucial importance of the first five years of life in setting up each child to fail or succeed.

As our state lawmakers work through their legislative session, I remind them that investments in early care and education pay incredible dividends in both economic and humanitarian value.

As we seek to rebuild families and communities after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster has called for an expanded investment in publicly funded 4-year-old kindergarten making 4K available for all low-income children in South Carolina regardless of where they live.

As a volunteer advocate with Save the Children Action Network, I ask the public to join me in urging our legislators to support the governor’s budget request so that we can get our children ready for school, allow parents to get back to work and rebuild our workforce and economy.

Let’s move forward together building back stronger than before.

MICHELLE A. GREEN

Whippoorwill Road

Orangeburg

Stop cancel culture

Help me understand something.

Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue was removed from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, but the hymn “Amazing Grace,” written by John Newton, a former slave trader, was sung at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

In our nation’s popular “cancel culture,” perhaps we should recognize that we would all be “canceled” if the truth be known.

MARTHA VETTER

Phillips Park Drive

Mount Pleasant

Take care of eyesore

When I recently drove past a vacant business at 7575 Rivers Ave., I was shocked at the eyesore that is in plain sight.

The business has been shut down at least since April.

There was much trash accumulating in the parking lot. I wonder if the North Charleston City Council cares about these eyesores that are so noticeable to visitors.

I do care about things like this, but it’s out of my hands to solve.

DENNIS COMPTON

Filly Court

North Charleston

Where are shots?

According to a Jan. 25 Post and Courier article, DHEC reports that half the total vaccinations the state received have been administered.

About three-fourths of the supply of Pfizer shots and only one-quarter of the Moderna shots are in people’s arms.

Where are the rest?

MARY COY

Marsh Flower Lane

Charleston