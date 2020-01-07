This war mongering against Iran sounds familiar. When I was in college in the late 1960s, the war in Vietnam was supposed to prevent Asian nations from falling like dominoes into the hands of communists. We have since discovered we were lied to by the administration of President Dwight Eisenhower, who was helping to bail out the French in Indochina.

Then came the terror attacks of 9/11. “Iraq did it! Iraq has weapons of mass destruction,” we were told.

Come to find out, it was mostly Saudi Arabians who were behind the attack. And look what we got out of that war: thousands of American deaths, casualties and the situation that we are in today, which is a possible war with Iran.

The world may be better off without individuals like Gen. Qassem Soleimani, but has the current administration thought out what the next steps and possibilities are?

Iran is not a poor and backward country. It is a sophisticated society of around 85 million people with a relatively strong military and a capacity to support terrorism throughout the world, especially in the Middle East.

If we go to war with them, they will ultimately lose, but at what cost to us, them and stability in the region?

In 1970, I graduated from college as a political science major. I went to my draft physical when called and, thankfully, received a 1Y, “only to be called up in the event of a national emergency.”

I learned not to take everything that the government says at face value. I don’t believe a word that this administration says.

TOM KULICK

Marsh Edge Lane

Kiawah Island

Double standards

The Democratic Party has become the party with a double standard. Over the years, both parties have been guilty of operating with a double standard to some degree, but the current Democratic Party sets the record.

The impeachment scam is the best example. Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jerrold Nadler all have stated that impeachment should be bipartisan and had rules during the Clinton impeachment trial that are opposite what they demand in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

They had to keep changing what the impeachable offense was. It went from quid pro quo to bribery and extortion to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Every president has resisted Congressional subpoenas, which is the Democrats point about obstruction.

Of course, the news media ignores what past presidents and presidential candidates did.

The only plan the Democrats have is to defy any Trump initiative. They don’t care what is best for America, only what they can do to save their jobs and benefits.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

Game day fumbles

It’s halftime during the Jan. 4 evening wildcard football game.

The first game had many important plays at the end of the first half as well as at the end of the game. All of the important plays were totally scrambled so the viewer had no idea what was happening.

During the second game, it seemed that showing commercials was more important than showing a go-ahead touchdown. I know that there are important issues to write about, but I hope this incompetence is not indicative of our technical future.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As the Queen said to Alice, “Off with their heads.”

JOHN W. MATTHEWS

Legends Club Drive

Mount Pleasant

A student’s perspective

Today’s generation of 20-somethings is unlocking possibilities unfathomable to those before us on the digital frontier while being belittled for what we aren’t.

We’re sponsored by brands, influencing markets, drop-shipping globally, gaming professionally and leading nationwide movements — all from our phones. We’re more connected and informed than any generation before and boast unimaginable capabilities.

Our world, however, is broken. Global stability is at risk, with power-hungry leaders and the rumbling of dark ideologies. The political climate is polarized with extremists on both sides, which prevents dialogue and growth.

Homelessness, substance abuse/addiction and global warming remain unsolved. Those who sacrifice to serve are drastically undercompensated.

With so many problems, it’s interesting that our generation is often dubbed spoiled, soft, not hard-working, thin-skinned or incompetent.

These claims are misleading. We are allocating our hard work to opportunities with higher ceilings than ever before and tapping into our inner entrepreneurialism to develop businesses, personal brands and connections that are invaluable. If the old way quantifies hard work, our generation is redefining the term itself. In doing so, maybe we will be able to solve a fraction of the problems that will fall upon us in the near future.

MAXIM FISHER

Station 22 Street

Sullivan’s Island