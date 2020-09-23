Letters to the Editor: Some truths about the national anthem

As a 70-year-old retired basketball coach, both college and high school, I have stood for almost 1,000 pregame national anthems.

With all the attention directed at men and women kneeling for the anthem before amateur and professional athletic games, I feel that an important fact has been underreported.

In 1814, Francis Scott Key penned a poem that became “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In 1814, there were more than a million slaves, so not everyone in America lived in the “land of the free.”

In the less well-known third verse, there is racist wording with a special message for enslaved people who escaped to the British and dared fight for freedom.

Maybe even more importantly, Francis Scott Key was not only a slave owner but a a wealthy D.C. attorney who represented slave owners and reportedly had a piece of a business that captured runaway slaves and returned them to owners.

It was interesting to read that Key’s statue in San Francisco was toppled in June.

I learned much about racism in the 1970s as an assistant basketball coach at Cornell University from my boss, the late Ben Bluitt, who was an All-American in 1950 at Loyola University in Chicago.

In those days, Bluitt was one of only 12 black Division I head coaches in the country. And having coached many young black men in college and high school, I understand some of the reasons why African Americans feel betrayed by the respect we are supposed to show for the national anthem.

THOMAS ORTH

Robert Daniel Drive

Charleston

Masks are for safety

Masks are for safety

One can only assume the “no maskers” who gathered on the Statehouse steps Sept. 15 in Columbia don’t believe in driver’s licenses, red lights or stop signs.

The mask mandate is a matter of public safety and not some supposed infringement on their constitutional rights.

They demonstrate either scientific ignorance or a total disregard for their fellow citizens.

STEPHEN MALLEY

Seafarer Way

Charleston

Cost of fossil fuels

The Sept. 10 editorial, “Ban offshore drilling,” connects climate change, sea level rise and our reliance on oil.

There is no rational need to explore for oil off our coast. There are already sufficient oil reserves in the inventories of the global oil producers to raise the global temperature almost 1 degree if this oil is used.

West Coast fires, melting glaciers and worse storms are clear evidence that the climate crisis is now. And, as the editorial states, our elected representatives should shift our energy supplies away from fossil fuels the “sooner the better.”

The fairest and most effective way for our elected representatives to accomplish this is to put a price on the carbon content of fossil fuels.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As the cost of fossil energy increases, investors and industries will respond more rapidly with clean energy.

Already, the world’s auto manufacturers are transitioning to electric vehicles, and wind and solar can supply that electricity at competitive cost.

A clean energy future will create jobs and improve air quality.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, now a bill in Congress, would levy an increasing fee on primary fuel producers.

The revenue generated would be returned to taxpayers on a per capita basis through a carbon trust fund.

It is a nonintrusive, market-based way to shift our energy supplies away from fossil fuels while protecting low- and middle-income people.

MARK GOULD

Catfiddle Street

Charleston

Lymphedema help

Lymphedema patients, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, have medical supplies they need to manage their condition at home.

The Lymphedema Treatment Act (S.518/H.R.1948) is a bipartisan bill that would improve insurance coverage for medically necessary, prescription compression supplies.

Without this central component of treatment, lymphedema patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization.

With more than 450 cosponsors, the Lymphedema Treatment Act is the most supported health care bill in Congress and should become law this year.

PATTI GRAYBEAL

Peninsula Cove Drive

Charleston

Protect our trees

I am discouraged to see tree ordinances being pared back, as reported in the Sept. 14 Post and Courier.

While I agree with North Charleston Councilwoman Virginia Jamison that homeowners need to be able to ask for and get permission to cut problem trees on their properties, I am concerned that yet again we are making it easier for builders to do wholesale tree cutting.

Interrupting the water cycle the way we are by not paying attention to our trees, waterways and wetlands will come back to bite us.

Look at the California wildfires to get an idea of what it could be like.

SUE McCUNN

Tradewind Drive

Mount Pleasant