Letters to the Editor: Slow vaccine rollout in SC raises questions

Why is the COVID-19 vaccine only available to those individuals 70 and older as well as health care workers in South Carolina? Why are there so few doses in the state?

In some other states, it is available to those 65 and over, and those with underlying conditions.

Once again, S.C. is lagging other states in the health, welfare and educations of its residents.

This is an ignominious distinction to be sure.

ELIZABETH RHODES

U.S. Highway 78

Ladson

Health and well-being

A recent letter about COVID-19 regulations asked the questions: What are we missing? Who is really in charge of our health and well-being?

The government and regulations cannot keep us safe despite all the edicts.

Might I respectfully suggest that we alone are responsible for our own health and well-being.

GERALD BYRNES

Lahina Cove

Summerville

Don’t flush wipes

“Flushable wipes” have not been developed yet.

ROBERT UTSEY

Oatly Circle

Charleston

Path to healing

Politicians and political parties have divided us. Social media uses algorithms to manipulate us.

COVID-19 has isolated us. We are sitting behind screens and viewing the world through a biased lens.

If we don’t see the bias, then we need to stop reading and go find a human (preferably someone who thinks differently than us) and have a real conversation.

Make it a goal for the new year. I also encourage everyone to read a book, something that offers an opposing view. This will help us find areas of common ground.

Speaking of books, censorship is dangerous.

Many may think that certain voices should be silenced, but keep in mind that by allowing censorship, we are setting a precedent that could eventually roll in our direction.

Censorship implies that there is an authority that decides what is good and what is not. Who is that “authority” and how much power do we want to grant it?

Some media have discussed “deprogramming” people. If the term “deprogram” doesn’t make us squirm or feel uncomfortable, it should.

If we think another human being should be sent away to relearn how to think politically, we have fallen off the deep end.

We need to get outside. Walk around the neighborhood and see people as neighbors, regardless of their political yard sign.

Be kind. The only pathway to unity and healing in this country is to love our neighbors. We are the solution.

JANIE NEELEY

Cross Hill Road

Columbia

National debt a problem

As of 7:10 p.m. Jan. 20, the amount of debt the United States owes was $27,815,024,387,512.

This amount of money is 104.3% of our gross domestic product, which means that we owe more money than we take in.

We own 31% of the total world debt. It is interesting that chief adversaries Russia owns 0.3% of the world debt and China owns 15%, including $1 trillion in U.S. treasury notes.

We spend most of our funds on: 1. Medicare/Medicaid; 2. Social Security; 3. defense; and 4. interest on the debt.

The last time that Congress funded bills on time was 1996. Since then, our leaders have us believing that running the nation on continuing resolutions is a good thing. Well, it’s not.

If Congress would do its job and debate, analyze and really look at where the money goes, the debt may go down.

Congress, do your job.

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek

Colbert’s mockery

Stephen Colbert’s mockery of former first lady Melania Trump was uncalled for on Monday’s show.

Using a song from “Beauty and the Beast” to mock her and President Donald Trump was horrible.

I cannot believe he grew up in the Charleston area, but I’m glad he typically works in New York, which is right where he belongs.

The conservative people at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church would never support what he did.

STEPHEN CAMPBELL

Parkwood Avenue

Charleston

Customer service works

My nephew has the answer for speeding up the vaccine delivery: Let Chick-fil-A handle it.

JERRY FUNK

Horncastle Place

Goose Creek