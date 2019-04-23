I have lived in Mount Pleasant almost all of my life and seen major growth in the town. When I moved here in 2004, the population was around 57,000 people. Now, the population is over 86,000.
That may not seem like a lot, but Mount Pleasant has been among the fastest growing cities in the nation.
I have seen many area that held only trees developed into large expanses of housing.
It is alarming to see how much forest Mount Pleasant has lost due to this residential construction.
Traffic has become worse. The town does not have the proper infrastructure to deal with its growing numbers, so many roads are frequently backed up. I have to deal with this traffic every day after school.
As a student at Wando High School, I can safely say that the school is congested in a similar way. Lucy Beckham High School, which is under construction, may slightly alleviate this problem, but both Beckham and Wando High schools may end up overcrowded if Mount Pleasant continues to grow at the current rate.
This town is amazing, but urbanization is stealing much of its natural beauty. Development needs to be slowed, or by the time I’m out of college, I could come home to a completely different town.
REGAN JONES
Oak Point Landing Drive
Mount Pleasant
Absurd proposals
A letter to the editor in the April 5 Post and Courier takes a position that our federal government has failed us with respect to instituting a reasonable health care system that ensures health decisions are between you and your doctor.
The letter writer also claims our “government-run” postal system, Social Security system, Medicare system and, I suppose, other government-run programs such as the EPA, Fish and Wildlife, Consumer Protection, the prison system, the IRS and many others should all be left to the “free market.”
Not only are these proposals unworkable and absurd, we aren’t offered any realistic substitutes.
STEVE BERNHOLZ
Chalmers Street
Charleston
Tiger medal?
Congratulations to golfer Tiger Woods, who made a great comeback to win the Masters Tournament on April 14. It is perhaps the most sought after golfing award. It’s great to see such a superlative golfer regain his stride and win plaudits for his game.
I confess that I’m a little puzzled as to why President Donald Trump is awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor this country bestows, for doing so, though.
That medal is supposed to be awarded to individuals who made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors”
Playing a great game of golf deserves the recognition of a golfing trophy, but laudable as the comeback of Mr. Woods may be, it doesn’t change the nature of the sport he represents.
Nothing in golf would have changed if someone else had won. The national security of the United States and the peace of the world, even less so.
In the same week Dr. Katie Bouman of Harvard led a successful effort to obtain the first image of a black hole. Shall we award her the Ryder Cup for it?
Do the engineering and social breakthroughs of Elon Musk merit award of the U.S. Open Trophy?
Perhaps the Walker Cup can go to Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong of Peru, who provided shelter for hundreds of families of sick children who traveled to Lima for help.
Horses for courses, please, Mr. President.
BRIAN MURTAGH
Hutson Drive
Summerville
Answering calls
The only “robocall” that I answer is nature’s. All the others, I cut off on the second ring by hitting 77.
ARTIE MCCALL
Osceola Drive
Greenville
Derisive comments
Contemporary Facebook mentality is on full display in the continuing comments derisive of reviews by Post and Courier restaurant critic Hanna Raskin.
The braying has progressed from the ridiculous to the absurd.
Some gratuitous comments suggests that experience as a waiter or flipping burgers would somehow qualify Ms. Raskin to be a better writer on the subject of restaurant ambience and menus.
Another more recent comment suggests she be confined to writing only about restaurants she likes, (the starred ones), which would reduce her column to nothing more than a homogenized “report.”
Not merely content to disagree with her estimations, the malcontents wish to have her fired and replaced with a more compliant and complimentary reviewer.
Let those with a “safe room” mentality visit restaurant websites and read their blurbs and menus: guaranteed not to offend.
Ms. Raskin is a recognized professional in her field, even despite her lack of experience in waiting on tables or mopping kitchen floors, and she gets paid for her professional opinions, unlike the free and forgettable grumblings of the other “experts.”
BEN MOISE
Smith Street
Charleston
Uber and Lyft
I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Samantha Josephson, but I beg to counterargue suggestions that vehicles being used by Uber or Lyft drivers display lighted signs, code stickers or front license plates.
Both Uber and Lyft require their drivers to furnish the make, model and color of the vehicle, along with the license plate number and a current photograph of the driver’s face, as well as displaying the logo in the windshield.
Thus, the rider has several checks to determine the validity of the ride and driver.
Conversely, the driver has only a first name and location of the person who requested a ride.
Occasionally, the rider’s photo will be displayed in an image about 1/2-inch square and is frequently decorated with Snapchat symbols. Is the rider really a cute teddy bear?
And quite often a relative or friend will request a ride for another person, leaving the driver to wonder why “David” is on the curbside instead of “Susie.” Sometimes, it’s both Susie and David, as well as Ashley and Brian.
I’ve never really feared for my safety, and I trust my image doesn’t intimidate a rider.
Perhaps a bit more “caveat” should be applied by the “emptor,” or a friend thereof, to ensure the rider doesn’t get into a vehicle being driven by the wrong person.
FRANK A. FREEMAN
King Charles Circle
Summerville