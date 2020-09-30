Letters to the Editor: Simple acts can make community better, cleaner

Every day I exercise in Charleston. I walk east to west on Murray Boulevard, then west to east.

Throughout the week, many people use this area for walking, running, fishing, outdoor dining, showing respect for ancestry, expressing support for Black Lives Matter, celebrating beautiful sunrises/sunsets, traveling to work, sitting in their cars/trucks, as well as occasionally sharing moments of affection.

To enhance my walks, I pick up trash. I have disposed of beer cans, wine bottles, paper towels, masks, cardboard boxes, used diapers, water bottles, napkins, condoms, discarded fishing bait, chicken wings, mini bottles, Styrofoam cups, straws, discarded fishing line, clothing, plastic utensils, plastic bags and more, all in an effort to keep this part of Charleston beautiful and litter-free.

This is similar to what Liz Young and Jane Thornhill did decades ago.

Of course, I am no match compared to these outstanding ladies, but I do aspire to carry out their ideals.

Furthermore, I vividly remember the goals of former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley who was a firm believer in keeping our city clean.

I joined him on the Clean City Commission when he and marketing guru David Rawle originated “The Riley Reach,” which encouraged all citizens to reach for litter and put that litter into a proper receptacle.

To those who read this letter, I would like to invite you to join me doing “The Riley Reach” on Murray Boulevard or on whatever street you live in Charleston or elsewhere.

Oh, and by the way, please don’t forget to offer a random act of kindness to your fellow citizens.

Together we can make our environment and our community better, cleaner and more inclusive for all.

JOHN M. RIVERS JR.

Calhoun Street

Charleston

‘Lame’ excuse

In 2016, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott defended the principle of not confirming Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

The principle was that the Senate should not hold a hearing for an open Supreme Court seat in the year before an election.

Sen. Scott has shown himself to be without principle as he joins the majority of Republican senators in not stating unequivocally that he will be consistent in applying the principle regardless of who is president.

Let’s talk about the excuse within an excuse: Scott claimed that the fact that the Republicans didn’t lose any seats in the Senate meant that the American people wanted a “check on President (Barack) Obama’s agenda.”

This agenda meant picking a conservative middle-of-the-road nominee for the Supreme Court, who was unanimously confirmed in the past.

Obama picked someone who was not radical, keeping in mind someone who would appeal to both sides of the aisle.

It was not principle at play that caused the Republicans to deny Merrick Garland a hearing as they stonewalled: It was partisanship.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said that if Hillary Clinton had been elected president in 2016, he would have denied her Supreme Court pick, regardless of the year or the person.

This is not a concern for a “lame duck,” it is just lame.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Kudos to Hyman

I would like to thank Jennifer Berry Hawes for the beautifully written article in the Sept. 18 Post and Courier.

The article paid sincere and due respect to the family of cyclist Kristopher Cotton, who lost his life in an accident on Savannah Highway while his faithful canine companion, Ava, was critically injured.

The article also shed a well-deserved light on animal advocate Kay Hyman.

Kay and those like her in aid-focused organizations tirelessly devote themselves to protect and serve those less fortunate among us.

It just happens that in Kay’s case, those are animals.

She has worked at the Charleston Animal Society, and for many years, has selflessly advocated and personally cared for countless animals, while both on and off the clock.

Her dedicated efforts, like those of many at CAS, are an invaluable asset to the fabric of our community.

These workers are always personal, genuine, compassionate, hopeful and deeply rooted in a hometown, neighbor-helping-neighbor philosophy.

It was very comforting to remember that even during truly tragic times, there are individuals among us, like Kay, who step up without hesitation, full of strength, empathy and the desire to help others — two-legged and four-legged alike.

Thank you, Kay.

ERNEST FAVA

Broad Street

Charleston

Everyone’s ‘rights’

This is for those who say being forced to wear a mask violates their rights: Your rights end where my nose begins.

SKIP JOHNSON

Gilmore Road

Charleston