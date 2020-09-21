Letters to the Editor: Sign up for Charleston County Public Library card

We are so glad to be seeing our community members in person again.

Most of the branches of the Charleston County Public Library are now open after being closed for several months due to the pandemic.

Only our small branches remain closed for in-library service while still providing curbside service.

We are committed to providing a safe space for our patrons and staff, which is why we worked closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on our plans for reopening.

Beyond books, our library is continuing to narrow the digital divide in our community by providing computer, internet/Wi-Fi and access to lending mobile hot spots.

While closed, we continued operating our Wi-Fi outside branches with an average of 1,000 people a week connecting.

We know the need is great and we are ready to provide services our community has come to rely on.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and we want to encourage people to sign up.

The resources are endless with print and digital books, audiobooks, music and movies as well as access to dozens of subscriptions, including The New York Times, Consumer Reports, language programs and more.

Get a library card and unlock the possibilities that await you.

ANGELA CRAIG

Executive Director

Charleston County Public Library

Bridgeview Drive

North Charleston

Indebtedness dangers

With consideration for the immediate needs of all who are suffering and require funds, along with the remaining threat of hurricanes, we are not given enough information on the danger of creating more indebtedness on top of our already overburdened obligations.

Hopefully, our grandchildren will be able to deal with the problem, even though most of them do not understand it now.

JOHN WINTHROP

North Adgers Wharf

Charleston

Help hurricane victims

I have always been proud of the way Charleston-area community has been quick to support hurricane-ravaged communities, but I agree with the Sept. 14 editorial that the Lake Charles, Louisiana, region has been overlooked and forgotten in the wake of other storms, wildfires, racial tensions and the pandemic.

It could have been Charleston struggling to recover from Hurricane Laura instead of Lake Charles, which was also pummeled in 2005 by Hurricane Rita.

Much of the area is still under mandatory evacuation orders, as residents have little or no power, water or other services.

Hospitals, schools, churches and other buildings have been damaged along with homes and utility lines.

Dusk-to-dawn curfews are in effect, and road conditions are dangerous.

Residents aren’t worried about virtual vs. in-school learning for their children.

They’re worried about having safe shelter and food for their families amid the COVID-19 crisis, and how and when their schools will be rebuilt.

Many hurricane victims don’t know what food, gas or emergency supplies exist because there is almost no communication. They need our help.

Please support the Lake Charles area by contributing to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities.

DONNA EMERSON

Kushiwah Creek Court

Charleston

McCollum for Congress

There is never a bad time to look at candidates for offices long held by another, such as Congressman Jim Clyburn.

There is much that could be done to improve opportunities for people in Congressional District 6, starting with Opportunity Zones, bringing businesses to Columbia, Hardeeville, Sumter, Orangeburg, Kingstree, Yemassee, Hemingway, Hampton and Walterboro.

It’s time to take a business approach to new ideas, growth and other community needs to enhance the quality of life in this district.

None is better qualified than Navy veteran John McCollum, who shows respect for his opponent while judiciously seeking the votes to give him a chance to serve the people of District 6 with the energy of fresh ideas.

South Carolina has a choice in District 6.

SYLVIA BURCH

Glacier National Way

Lancaster

Political Truth or Dare

Truth: Never have I ever been so grateful for ... the fast forward and mute buttons on my TV remote.

SHARON HUTCHINSON

Cotswold Court

Charleston