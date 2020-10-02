Letters to the Editor: Shuttle not solution to IOP beach access

The pilot CARTA Beach Shuttle program is being touted by the City of Isle of Palms as a solution to the “parking and congestion issues on the island.”

After riding the shuttle on Sept. 26, it is my opinion that the program is doomed to fail.

The closest connection to the main line of the bus route is 0.6 miles away, making it very difficult for families to travel to the beach from other areas via CARTA.

Even those who are able to drive to, and park at, the Service Center are prohibited from taking items necessary for a day at the beach (an umbrella, cooler, surfboard or chair) unless they fit under your seat or on your lap.

Although masks are required on the shuttle, the bus is completely enclosed. An open-air shuttle that has space to store larger items would be much more suitable.

I serve as a director of the Charleston Beach Foundation, which supports all efforts to allow more and easy access to our beaches for everyone.

This program in its present form, however, is not the solution. It seems to be another ploy by the Isle of Palms City Council to distract from its plans to limit parking and access to the beach and to keep all but island residents and short-term renters off the island.

MYRA JONES

Dragoon Drive

Mount Pleasant

Reject Hwy. 41 plan

The pilot CARTA Beach Shuttle program is being touted by Isle of Palms as a solution to the “parking and congestion issues on the island.”

After riding the shuttle on Sept. 26, it is my opinion that the program is doomed to fail.

The closest connection to the main line of the bus route is 0.6 miles away, making it very difficult for families to travel to the beach from other areas via CARTA.

Even those who are able to drive to, and park at, the Service Center are prohibited from taking items necessary for a day at the beach (an umbrella, cooler, surfboard or chair) unless they fit under your seat or on your lap.

Although masks are required on the shuttle, the bus is completely enclosed. An open-air shuttle that has space to store larger items would be much more suitable.

I serve as a director of the Charleston Beach Foundation, which supports all efforts to allow more and easy access to our beaches for everyone.

This program in its present form, however, is not the solution. It seems to be another ploy by the Isle of Palms City Council to distract from its plans to limit parking and access to the beach and to keep all but island residents and short-term renters off the island.

JIMMY BAGWELL

Chairman

Save Shem Creek Corp.

West Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Reelect Al Cannon

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In light of the civil unrest we have experienced in Charleston and witnessed around the country, public safety and security are among the top issues in the 2020 election.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon has proven for decades that he will enforce the law while respecting residents’ First Amendment rights of free speech and peaceful assembly.

He was sheriff in 1989 in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo and prevented looting, violence and property destruction throughout the county.

Sheriff Cannon’s Democratic opponent is on record for opposing the standard riot control measures needed to keep the peace. Following the Charleston riot on May 30, she wrote, “I have watched in disbelief and great sadness as law enforcement across the country and here in Charleston are using aggressive and provoking tactics against largely peaceful protests.”

If you saw images of the smashed windows, gunshots and looting on Upper King Street on May 30, you know that a lot of lives were threatened and property destroyed.

Sheriff Cannon deployed his deputies and technology assets on May 31 to ensure that the streets of downtown Charleston remained safe.

We all have an expectation to be secure in our homes, our workplaces and other venues we choose to visit.

Public safety and security are vital to a strong economy. Sheriff Al Cannon is a proven leader who will always enforce the law and keep Charleston County safe.

JOHN STEINBERGER

Edinburgh Road

Charleston

History remains

There are numerous reasons Charleston has been voted the No. 1 city in the United States for years. It has wonderful restaurants, fine hotels, charm and people, but most of all, the history. These are a few reasons people flock to the area as visitors and chose to return.

Taking down statues, altering museums, ceasing to teach history in schools as well as changing street and plantation names will just delete the reasons people want to come to the Charleston area. Truth and history never change.

HELEN CHILDRESS SANDER

Seignious Drive

Charleston

The ‘real’ winner

The clear winner of the first presidential debate was anyone who did not watch.

TOM DI FIGLIO

Duck Hawk Retreat

Charleston