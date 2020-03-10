Letters to the Editor: Sheriff Al Cannon needs more accountability

I was saddened when I read the Feb. 28 Post and Courier article about Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon’s decision to suspend one of his deputies who is challenging him for office.

A fundamental belief in our republic is that anyone can run for office.

Another core value is that public officials are accountable to the public, including being open to criticism.

I fear these ideas have been lost on the sheriff and many of our elected officials.

It seems a department being sued for allegedly withholding back pay, led by someone who was disciplined for slapping someone and who has allowed his thin skin and short temper to improperly rationalize the suspension of a political rival, probably needs greater accountability and transparency.

We are better than this and perhaps it’s time for a change.

I stand with Kris Graziano, who courageously has chosen to run for office.

STEVE MANDELL

Plumier Place

Charleston

Real ID question

I recently went to the DMV for my Real ID. I am 71, female and have always been a U.S. citizen. The process required the following original legal documents:

• Birth certificate

• Marriage license

• Divorce papers

• Name-change document

I chose my voter registration card and S.C. driver’s license for proof of address.

And 15 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can issue driver’s licenses to some or all of those living in the country illegally?

JEAN SMITH

Fenwick Plantation Road

Johns Island

Middle class soaked

Paying for health care and higher education are two highlighted issues discussed today.

When we were making more money, our health care costs exploded over four times with the passage of Obamacare.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We now have much less income and are just above the Medicaid limits that South Carolina has chosen to enforce.

I have found affordable health care and find it difficult to understand who couldn’t, especially those who have less income than we do.

So who are all these people who can’t afford health care that candidates are talking about? It seems those in the middle class are paying more than they did prior to Obamacare and are being asked to vote for a huge increase with more of the same promises.

As for higher education, my daughter is facing choices for college.

She worked hard in advanced placement and dual-credit courses to bring down the costs of college. She earned a South Carolina Life Scholarship and will pay reduced tuition if she goes to an in-state college or a community college.

Should we consider those cost-effective options or just send her

to an out-of-state college and take on outrageous student loans that someone else will have to pay?

With a little work, lower-cost options are there for those of us who don’t earn much.

It’s those in the middle class who are getting soaked. Why would they want more of the same medicine?

JIM CHRISTIE

Hall Point Road

Mount Pleasant

China fallout

As bad as the coronavirus is around the world, the long-term impact may be positive, particularly for the United States.

Over the past 30 years, China has become the dominate country for growing its technical and manufacturing expertise.

By having stolen significant technology and demanding companies with operations there hand over their intellectual property, they have dominated the supply of many products in China and around the world.

The virus has caused many factories to close and disrupted supply chains.

This will cause companies to look for other suppliers.

It may take a while to resource suppliers, but this problem has made companies think about their vulnerability by relying on Chinese suppliers.

I vividly remember my father saying in the 1950s that his long-term fears were not about Russia but about China.

I personally experienced the pressures that a company in China put on me and my company regarding the supply of capital equipment.

We now have a chance to push back on the influence of China.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island