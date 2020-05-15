Letters to the Editor: Service refused to hospital health care worker

Being a health care worker has come with much support from the community.

Kind meals to nurses at the hospital, free car washes for front-line workers and a fast-food restaurant generously offering a free meal to health care workers for several weeks.

There is another side to being a health care worker: the terrified looks you receive at the front desk of your physician’s office, side glances in the grocery store while shopping in your scrubs before going to work, and even refusal of service if you checked “yes” under the question “Do you work in a hospital?”

I had the displeasure recently of being turned away from an orthodontist who waited until I was in the office to screen me. I had scheduled a baby-sitter and taken time from my schedule to come in for a follow-up appointment.

A look of terror flashed across the receptionist’s face when I told her I worked at a hospital. Gasp.

Mind you, I delayed the appointment for two months out of respect for others, my lack of access to child care, etc. I was told the “doctor was uncomfortable” seeing me because I work in a hospital.

Couldn’t this have been communicated before I walked in the door?

Trust me, health care workers, particularly nurses, are extremely cognizant of our risk for exposure.

We wear the protective gear, use gallons of sanitizer, check our temperatures daily and avoid our families to keep others safe.

SKYLER MACE

Nabors Drive

Charleston

Resilience fund needed

COVID-19 has reminded us how important it is for our federal, state and local governments to work together to solve problems that threaten our citizens. Disaster response and relief are core functions of governments, requiring close coordination from the White House to the courthouse.

Over the past decade, South Carolinians from all parts of the state have experienced natural disasters, especially devastating floods.

Unfortunately, it’s not a matter of when the next flood hits, but where.

That’s why I have sponsored the South Carolina Revolving Resilience Fund Act that would allocate funding for grants and low-interest loans to local governments to help buy flood-prone homes in floodplains.

The bill passed the Senate almost unanimously, and Rep. Heather Crawford Ammons, R-Myrtle Beach, has sponsored a companion bill in the House.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency runs a grant program for purchasing flood-damaged homes in floodplains and razing them.

The federal government pays for 75% of these buyouts and local governments are expected to fund the remaining 25%. Often, the buyouts get delayed as local governments try to scrape together the funds to assist.

The Revolving Resilience Fund Act would expedite these buyouts by offering low-interest loans to municipalities and counties to help get more homeowners out of harm’s way before the next flood.

In the long run, buying out repeatedly flooded homes will save taxpayers money.

S.C.’s Legislature continues its work in this difficult time. If the House passes the Revolving Resilience Fund Act this year, we can lessen the impact of the next catastrophic flood.

SEN. STEPHEN GOLDFINCH

S.C. Senate District 34

Gressette Building

Columbia

Caslen article kudos

The May 10 Post and Courier article by Andy Shain was such a welcome and well-written article on Bob Caslen, president of the University of South Carolina.

Shain deserves a salute for his excellently researched article.

For those of us who know and closely follow President Caslen, we knew all along that his leadership skills and his intellect would drive USC to the top of America’s universities.

Thank you, Andy Shain, for your fact-filled article about USC’s extremely capable and outstanding leader.

JOHN HAY

Retreat Beach Circle

Pawleys Island

Testing, medical access

I would like to commend and offer a big thank you to the Rev. Nelson Rivers of Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston for organizing “The Movement,” a campaign dedicated to equity in coronavirus testing, and economic and health care access.

We all owe a debt of gratitude to the Rev. Rivers for organizing testing at black churches, schools, libraries and more in North Charleston and surrounding areas during the month of May.

TOM ORTH

Robert Daniel Drive

Charleston