I am a concerned citizen and gun owner who believes that the increased use of firearms by criminals has to be stopped. Anything we can do to reduce, restrict or complicate the criminal use of firearms would be helpful.

Please consider the serializing of ammuntion to help identify criminals who use guns in crimes.

Shell casings could be stamped with an identifying serial number. This number would be recorded on every box of ammunition made and kept in a database. Any dealer selling ammo would be required to keep a log of the numbers and the names and addresses of the of the buyers. This helps law enforcement officials trace casings found at a crime scene to the purchaser.

The normal methodology of tracking a casing involves matching ejection scratches and firing pin indentations, which only identify the gun used. The serializing of the ammunition would provide an additional means of connecting ammo to a purchaser.

I believe the NRA would support this idea because it would affect only the criminal use of firearms, not the average citizen who enjoys hunting or target practice. Ammunition manufacturers could argue that serialization would be prohibitive because of the cost, and legislation may be needed to require compliance.

This concept is being proposed to state and federal officials, as well as federal agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and groups like the NRA. If you can help, please feel free to do so.

LARRY AMMANN

Brown Pelican Drive

Charleston

Quinn’s trial

The Oct. 16 Post and Courier article about the case against former state Rep. Rick Quinn demonstrates two things about the legal proceedings. And I don’t think they actually zero each other out.

His trial was mishandled by the state, and the laws are clearly applied differently to the rich and powerful. Alas, this is a phenomenon we see daily, not only at the state level, but right down to our own neighborhoods.

SUE FLASTER

Chapel Street

Charleston

Magnet changes

I read with great dismay the proposed changes to admissions at Academic Magnet.

In the past, AMHS students were admitted solely on merit: GPA, test scores, teacher recommendations and writing samples.

This process assured top-achieving students in this area would have access to a truly excellent educational experience with top teachers and among other students who met the same admissions standards.

Accepting students based on location, income level, race or any other “diversity” factor cheapens the process, leads to higher student failure at AMHS and/or teachers having to adjust course material for those not as capable.

Exempting 50% of the incoming student body from having to qualify under the existing criteria is a true formula for disaster.

But what’s likely to happen is that Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait and Principal Catherine Spencer will be able to brag to their elitist colleagues about how they were able to “diversify” AMHS.

I’m sure those running for reelection to the school board also will take “credit” for this charade.

If these changes are approved, I recommend changing the school’s name to “Diversity Magnet” to better represent the school’s focus.

BRYAN BAIN

Park West Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Support Delcioppo

Billionaire auto industrialist Henry Ford once stated, “The ability I will pay the most for is the ability to deal with people.”

As president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, with more than 12,000 residents, Marie Delcioppo has competently and successfully worked with people to put our community’s needs first.

She has shown understanding, grace and resolve in several controversial issues.

Marie’s knowledge, skills with people and her calm demeanor enable her to diffuse conflict when it arises and find solutions acceptable to all reasonable residents.

I support Marie Delcioppo for Charleston City Council District 1 where I believe her skills will benefit all the residents of Charleston.

FRANK WALSH

Crown Pointe Street

Daniel Island

Truth needed

Santee Cooper is at it again, trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

The new executives want you to believe they can pay down the $7-plus billion debt without raising rates. A few weeks ago, they said they’ve got enough money on hand to start paying down the debt. At the same time, they said they were going to freeze rates for the next five years.

That looks good on paper, but, of course, the devil is in the details. The two payments Santee Cooper will make come from one-off sources of cash. For the first payment, Santee Cooper is going to use money from a lawsuit settlement.

The second payment will come from the money they believe they can get for selling equipment and components from the abandoned V.C. Summer project. Let’s not forget Santee Cooper was made an offer for this equipment a while back and has been paying for its upkeep ever since.

I’m not saying Santee Cooper shouldn’t use that money to pay down its enormous debt. What I am saying is, don’t try to make customers believe this is a long-term solution to the debt problem.

These two payments get Santee Cooper into 2021, but it will still have billions to be paid back.

Santee Cooper needs to be truthful. Without further action, a short five years from now customers will be paying dearly for decisions to kick the can down the road.

ELIZABETH ROBINSON

Glenwood Road

Columbia

Stacking the deck

I see that the new hotel that will have a stacking parking system is using South Korean manufacturing and Egyptian steel to avoid Chinese tariffs. The ports are getting Chinese-built cranes.

What ever happened to made in the USA?

DON WATTS

Clarksville Lane

Goose Creek