All the polls speak to Americans’ desire for sensible gun legislation, including elimination of semiautomatic weapons with high-capacity magazines, red flag laws, comprehensive background checks at all points of sale, etc.
It has become clear that the influence exerted by gun manufacturers through the NRA will not permit even the slightest limitations on gun ownership. Gun control organizations simply do not have the money to match the political clout purchased by gun manufacturers and the NRA.
Is there a solution?
I would urge gun control groups to begin advertising campaigns overseas, urging foreign tourists to avoid travel to dangerous U.S. locations such as states that don’t have sensible gun laws and whose political leaders do not support federal legislation.
Start with Florida and Texas. Watch the tourism industries in those states — hoteliers, attractions, airlines and others — inject their economic power into the political system. That might create the kind of power that could dwarf that of the NRA.
Then sit back and see what really powers the American political system: money.
RICH BENNETT
Fernandina Street
Mount Pleasant
Motive for gun laws
What might be the real motive for the common-sense gun laws being pushed by the Democrats?
Why propose laws purported to address mass shootings that would have little or no effect on mass shootings? Assault weapon bans haven’t been shown to reduce mass shootings. Most mass shootings are committed with pistols, not long guns.
Two Justice Department studies on assault weapon bans showed no discernible impact on mass shootings. Mass killings, which are the real problem, are often committed by other means, some with a greater death toll than any mass shooting.
The universal background check bill would not reduce mass shootings or gun crimes in general. Mass shooters usually have purchased their guns legally from a store.
Justice Department studies have shown legal sales between private parties are an insignificant source of firearms for criminals. It would burden law-abiding gun owners for little or no decrease in gun crime.
Further, the bill would allow the government to drag out checks beyond the 30 calendar days a gun transfer form is good. This is because there are two 10-working-day reviews, an initial review and an appeal period, with the clock starting the day after initiation.
This allows the government to effectively deny a purchase by inaction. Could that be the real plan?
ERIC KEMMERER
Lark Lane
Hanahan
AG Wilson wrong
An Aug. 30 Post and Courier article noted that S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson had joined 15 other Republican attorneys general in a decision to sign an anti-LGBTQ brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.
The group argument is that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act does not specifically protect people due to sexual orientation but only does so on the basis of sex.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear three cases in aggregate that all included people being fired due to their sexual orientation, all of whom identified with one aspect of being LGBTQ.
What Alan Wilson and others don’t seem to grasp is that we all have sexual orientation. Heterosexual is an orientation.
While Title VII could be interpreted as not specifically covering sexual orientation, it also doesn’t say “sexual orientation if you are LGBTQ.”
If the law doesn’t cover sexual orientation, it doesn’t protect anyone, LGBTQ or heterosexuals.
Discrimination is wrong, plain and simple. I wonder how Alan Wilson and those other attorneys general would feel if they were fired for being heterosexual?
DAVID GARRISON
Ben Sawyer Boulevard
Mount Pleasant
LAURIE VOLKMANN
Atlantic Avenue
Sullivan’s Island
Recession headlines
Headlines in the Aug. 20 Post and Courier focused on a possible recession. According to 76% of 226 economists, a recession is expected in the next two years.
That’s after the 2020 election, but I predict we will hear about this.
It’s subliminal, but it will be in play until Google, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram figure another way to dump President Donald Trump.
The last two paragraphs of a very long article does mention economic indicators being solid. Jobs have been added and we have low unemployment, optimistic consumers and retail sales that were jumping in July.
I believe the three new Rs for the anti-Trump playbook are Russia, racism and recession.
JOHN MATTHEWS
Legends Club Drive
Mount Pleasant