Letters to the Editor: Seniors in nursing homes need visitors even during pandemic

When will the doors of South Carolina’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities open to family members who are essential to the overall quality of life of our beloved seniors?

Certainly, COVID-19 has changed the way we go about our day. But how do we live with this unseen danger as we begin to bring about some semblance of balance?

As a gerontologist, I see the effects family visiting restrictions have had on seniors, from increased depression to early stage dementia.

These factors come into play when there is a lack of emotional engagement, which is often provided by loved ones.

As it stands, staff members can come and go to and from facilities. They often have more than one job and see more than one client in various settings, potentially increasing the risk of exposure and transmission.

So why not put in place precautions for one immediate family member like those in place for the staff? Is it possible to take a comprehensive approach at reducing the risk of transmission while meeting emotional needs?

Is it possible to set a schedule for who can visit a senior, have family members complete a symptoms questionnaire, have their temperature checked, require them to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and social distance?

I certainly think this warrants a closer look because depression kills, too.

DR. MACIE SMITH

Assembly Street

Columbia

Payments too generous

I sympathize with my fellow citizens who have lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic or rioters who damaged businesses.

The federal government has provided some relief in the form of stimulus packages to help the unemployed and businesses. Now, Congress is wrestling with another stimulus package, with both parties offering dueling proposals.

Most of those who lost jobs were receiving regular unemployment insurance benefits along with an extra $600 per week that expired at the end of July.

If we were to annualize $600 per week, it would total more than $30,000 per year. If an individual’s regular unemployment check and the extra $600 exceeds their working take-home pay, there’s no incentive for them to return to work.

As a case in point, I recently called a home maintenance company that indicated it could not complete the job anytime soon because several regular employees “are making more on their unemployment compensation and $600 per week than what we pay them.”

The design of this government assistance program provides little incentive for many unemployed to work.

DAVE NEFF

Rutledge Avenue

Charleston

Support equal rights

The words of the Equal Rights Amendment are simple but necessary: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Our Constitution should include the same protections for women that we have rightly enshrined on the basis of race and religion. Every nation with a constitution written after World War II includes both men and women as citizens of equal stature, but not ours. We should be ashamed.

Women in this country suffer in terms of pay and status compared to men, and we suffer much greater gender-based violence. Existing laws provide some protections, but laws are subject to change and interpretation by the various governing bodies across the country. Only an amendment will ensure that women enjoy the full protection of the Constitution.

Congress has approved the Equal Rights Amendment in both houses, and it has been ratified by 38 states. But it hasn’t been included in our Constitution due to an arbitrary time limit. The House approved a resolution in February to remove the deadline for ratification. Now it’s up to the Senate, specifically its Judiciary Committee chaired by S.C.’s Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The women of this nation deserve the ERA.

CHRISTINE GAINER

Farnham Road

Charleston

Get kids in classrooms

Parents are under stress as school boards debate whether students return to in-class instruction or virtual classrooms.

Consider this: How do you teach physical education virtually?

What about swimming, a survival skill for kids growing up near the ocean and rivers?

Kids have to return to in-class schooling with real teachers and staffers providing best practices in the age of COVID-19.

But it’s a free country, so ultimately parents should and will decide if their kids will go to traditional classes or not. There are big decisions that need to be made quickly for all concerned, and that includes politicians.

CAROL CONEY

Rice Drive

Charleston