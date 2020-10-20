Letters to the Editor: Sen. Tim Scott wrong about Democrats during Amy Coney Barrett's hearings

Regarding Sen. Tim Scott’s Monday commentary criticizing the Democrats’ attacks on Judge Amy Coney Barrett:
I listened to nearly all of the hearings during Judge Barrett’s nomination process.
Contrary to Sen. Scott’s claim that the Democrats attacked Barrett’s religion, her family and her integrity, this description by Sen. Scott is exactly the opposite of what actually occurred.
In fact, I heard praise for these attributes from both party members.
What I heard were efforts by the Democrats to carefully and thoroughly scrutinize her record of judicial decisions.
What I heard was a detailed analysis of the anticipated impact Judge Barrett’s presence would have on the future direction of the Supreme Court.
What I heard was a process representative of what informed citizens needed to hear.
SHARON BOND
Oaklanding Road
Mount Pleasant
Be prepared when voting
I’ve learned a few things from absentee voting this general election.
It takes a long time to do it right. I have had the time at home to thoroughly research and review the positions of the candidates for office as I mark my ballot.
I have realized that, when I was voting in person, I made choices that I wasn’t adequately informed and prepared to make.
The next time I vote in person, I will get a sample ballot and be fully prepared. Our local candidates are important too.
GREG EWELL
Hopetown Road
Mount Pleasant
Keep mask mandates
The physicians of Charleston Oncology implore local mayors, town councils and municipal leaders to consider the health and safety of the many immune-compromised men, women and children in our community.
Charleston Oncology cares for thousands of patients and families of patients battling cancer and blood disorders.
The mask protection provided to all immunosuppressed people and the loved ones who share their home is quite literally a matter of life and death. COVID-19 is highly contagious.
Until a vaccine is developed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, masks are an essential way to keep the infection rate low.
The continuation of requiring masks in public areas has been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Public places such as grocery stores and pharmacies are essential locations for our patients to enter. Please restore the mask mandate.
Wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is a health precaution, not a political statement.
Please help us keep our patients safe throughout their battle against cancer and blood disorders.
Dr. DAVID M. ELLISON
and Dr. JULIA H. SAYLORS
Equestrian Drive
Mount Pleasant
(The letter also was signed by nine other doctors at the practice.)
Redfield’s contradictions
I find the statements reported from CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield during his visit last week contradictory to CDC public positions.
While he congratulated Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials on their performance, I don’t believe we have met CDC guidance on opening up at any time during our reopening.
While it is convenient to blame tourists, that doesn’t necessarily support reported data.
I very much want to believe that the CDC and Dr. Redfield in particular are apolitical, but his public comments offer little assurance that this was anything other than a political stump exercise.
This continues a very troubling trend from the Trump administration and seriously impugns Dr. Redfield’s credibility.
ANN EDWARDS
Wood Duck Place
Seabrook Island
Voting follies
Witness signature, no witness signature. Which is it?
Due to COVID-19, the election process has morphed into a confusing administrative folderol that seems designed to suppress citizens from voting.
Here’s an idea: Simply show up to your voting location on Nov. 3 and actually vote — in person.
It is a rather simple procedure. Show up with your ID at your assigned precinct and you will be guided through the process by poll workers.
Once checked in, the voting should take between 3-5 minutes.
Check into www.scvotes.gov to view a sample ballot to become familiar with the makeup of the ballot and the local questions.
Knowing who you want to vote for and how to vote before arriving at the polls will dramatically shorten the time it takes to vote and lessen any confusion.
Please wear a mask. This is not much to ask in order to complete your civic responsibility and participate in this free and open election as a valued citizen of the greatest society in the history of mankind.
Be part of the solution.
KEVIN HILDRETH
Law Lane
Mount Pleasant