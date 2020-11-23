Letters to the Editor: Sen. Lindsey Graham disappoints with post-election actions

I am glad the 2020 general elections are over. It was not a time that we were at our best.

I was very disappointed that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s first act was to donate $500,000 to Donald Trump’s legal expenses to fight the election results.

It appears that he does not support our democratic system.

During the campaign, his sister stated he would look out for the people of South Carolina.

With so many businesses closing during this difficult time, he could have donated funds on their behalf or on behalf of the prevalent poverty or even toward COVID-19 research.

But who am I to judge his decision? I made one, however, that I truly regret: I voted for Sen. Graham.

PATRICIA BOZARD

Mulmar Street

Charleston

Samuel Altman

On Nov. 8, Charleston lost Samuel Altman, a great contributor to our community without ever being in the limelight.

Sam was 79, still working as a lawyer every day and had only recently stepped down from an unpaid city board after 25 years of service.

On the Friday before his death, he completed a major project that will help many working people, then on Saturday, he did household chores and enjoyed a football game, went to sleep and never woke up on Sunday.

But, as we found out on Monday, when a distraught older woman came to the office with a maze of papers, Sam had found time on Saturday evening to answer her phone call for help, reassure her and tell her to come see him Monday.

In these days of coronavirus, it is sad that our funerals are mostly remote. But so many people felt close to Sam that the Zoom site was filled to capacity long before starting time.

That was Sam, not in the limelight but in our hearts.

ARMAND DERFNER

Beaufain Street

Charleston

Better use of money

Another day and another meeting about two deteriorating smokestacks on Charleston’s East Side.

More than likely, Charleston City Council will vote to spend between $1.6 million and $3 million to preserve them instead of $535,000 to get rid of a dangerous eyesore.

Would the extra $2 million be better spent on a public park on the site? Or selling it to a developer?

Certainly anything would be better than worrying about preserving a crumbling structure that many residents of the area do not know or care about.

Is anyone concerned about real issues such as street flooding and Charleston going underwater? Perhaps $2 million would help that effort.

PATRICK MURPHY

She Crab Court

Summerville

Salute world’s seafarers

Regarding the Nov. 18 letter to the editor, “Thank a Trucker,” I echo everything that was said about the hardworking men and women who carry so many essential goods over the road.

I also would like to call attention to another group of essential workers that we need to thank: the seafarers who crew the cargo vessels that carry nearly everything we use to our shores, and all the goods we export around the world.

As the Stella Maris Port Minister for the Catholic Diocese of Charleston and a member of the Charleston Port and Seafarers’ Society, I meet these men and women who sacrifice so much for our benefit every day.

About 90% of the world’s trade is carried on ships. Their work is essential to everyone. Their lives are difficult enough in normal times, which requires them to be away from their families for 4-9 months, with little time for shore leave, rest and relaxation.

The pandemic has made things even more difficult.

Many seafarers cannot be repatriated when their contracts expire. I have met seafarers who have been on their vessels for 12-15 months with no immediate prospects for going home.

Pandemic-imposed limitations on shore leave result in crews being restricted to their vessels for months at a time, unable to go ashore even for a few hours to shop for their essentials and relax.

Our ministry is committed to helping them as much as possible, but we all need to extend a big “thank you” to these men and women without whom our lives would be much poorer.

PAUL ROSENBLUM

Seawind Drive

Charleston

Where is US going?

These are tumultuous times in the country of my birth. I have served in various capacities, worn the uniform of our military, lived in a tent in Saudi Arabia and given my best to defend our Constitution.

I asked myself where are we going as the United States of America?

In these conflicted times, we had better pull it together. We had better join hands and work together to educate our children, to care for the least among us and to invest in the things we hold dear to our hearts.

As a nation of many, I would ask us to review our core values, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

We must adhere to the Constitution. We must hold elected officials accountable. We must leave our country better for our children.

We must always remember that men and women died for the right to vote and our nation’s freedom.

The money spent on this election across our country was embarrassing when we have so much homelessness, hunger and blighted communities without basic living essentials.

We must hold each of us responsible for not mandating this respect of and for human life.

Let’s not take these things for granted, as each of us contributed to the present upheaval in our country, knowingly and unknowingly.

When we treat others with disrespect and when we seek to plant seeds of deception, we forget the principles of America.

VIRGINIA WHITE JAMISON

Retired Air Force senior master sergeant

North Charleston City Council

District 3 councilwoman

Longshadow Lane

North Charleston

Wear your mask

Every single one of us is tired of wearing a mask.

We are not used to discomfort. Too bad.

Remember the story of Anne Frank? She had to stay in an attic apartment for two whole years.

She and her family were stuck there, together, not being apart the entire time.

We really don’t have it so bad. Her life, without a doubt, depended on her compliance.

Understand that our lives, too, are in danger. This is real.

Wear your mask so we can eventually get to the other side of this virus.

Until everyone complies, we will continue to lose lives. Get over it and wear your mask.

JANET HUME COX

Tailrace Drive

Moncks Corner