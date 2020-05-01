Letters to the Editor: Seeking answers to storm surge questions

The April 26 editorial “Charleston has a very big choice to make. We need time” asks a series of pertinent questions.

One of the questions not asked is where does the storm surge water go when deflected by the perimeter wall and the offshore wave attenuation structure?

My cursory reading of the Charleston Peninsula Coastal Flood Risk Management Study finds the only mention of these effects is in Chapter 4: Wave Data, Modeling, And Results of the Hydraulics, Hydrology & Coastal Sub-Appendix.

This appendix is written in engineering jargon and is way above most laypersons’ level of understanding.

Protecting the peninsula is in everyone’s interest. The financial cost and aesthetics are important considerations. But equally important is the potential for increased flooding and damage that might occur in other areas surrounding the Lowcountry waterways.

We all deserve a thorough study of the effect of the storm surge perimeter wall and the offshore wave attenuation structure on the surrounding areas with the results written and presented in a way that those of us without an engineering degree can understand.

ORIN GUIDRY

Ginned Cotton Street

Charleston

Rules for common good

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters he thinks South Carolina could be ahead of states looking at a May 1 reopening because of how carefully government leaders shut down activities.

In West Ashley, that is not the case. Between grocery runs and volunteers delivering food for the needy, I have not been impressed by the local response.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

I saw only one person wearing a mask in my travels. The last time I was on the West Ashley Greenway, no one was observing proper distancing.

My wife has been sewing masks so I went to the Post Office on Highway 61 to drop them off, and was appalled to see that there were at least a dozen people in line inside the building nearly shoulder to shoulder.

When I drove past the Wappoo Cut boat ramp there was a sign stating it was closed, but there were still people there.

From my observations, very few have been following the recommendations, which is quite contrary to what the governor seems to think. People do not realize that this is all for the common good and it is to help your neighbors and other people.

And as far as ready to reopen, it seems to me that we never truly closed. I have friends who have tested positive and friends of friends who have died. Please do not wait until you know someone who has died to take this seriously

FRANK VERGA

Evergreen Street

Charleston

Useful experiment?

Think of South Carolina’s early opening of retail shops as a useful experiment. If it works, great, and we will have provided a model for the rest of our country. If it doesn’t, we can at least be comforted that we have taken one for the team.

GEORGE TAYLOR

Surfwatch Drive

Johns Island