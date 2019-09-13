A letter to the editor titled “Weapons check” appeared in the Sept. 1 Post and Courier.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution as written by the Founding Fathers was a good idea at the time and still is today. The amendment was not written just to “protect law abiding citizens from outlaws” but primarily to protect citizens from a tyrannical government.

The statement in the letter that “criminals and the mentally ill are buying semiautomatic weapons almost as easy as buying a cup of coffee” is intellectually dishonest.

Anyone who has ever bought a firearm from a commercial gun seller and has filled out the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Form 4473 knows there are questions on the form in Section 11 that address these questions.

If a person lies on this form, it could lead to a $250,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.

The point is that there are already background checks that prohibit felons and the mentally ill from legally purchasing firearms from commercial dealers.

As for preventing a person who might later become a criminal or mentally ill from buying a gun, what criteria would be used to determine that, and who would make that decision?

No one, including President Donald Trump, can make such a subjective and arbitrary determination.

Closing all factories that make semiautomatic firearms and confiscating all the rest from the market is a nonstarter. Not just for economic reasons, it is, on its face, unconstitutional.

Most people who value their freedom and liberty will not tolerate anyone else, including the government, telling them what they don’t need to protect themselves and their families.

JAMES RAY

Flycatcher Drive

Goose Creek

Water over oil

For the fourth time in as many years, my wife and I have been chased out of our home by a hurricane.

This time was a bit different. For the first three years, my initial thoughts were about the possible damage to our property. (We live on a tidal creek and have found that most of our plants don’t like saltwater at all.)

This time, however, my first thought was, “Flooding is bad, but what if there were oil rigs out there?”

The two major causes of oil spills are weather and human error. What if, instead of washing saltwater off plants, I was dealing with oil, not only in my yard, but in the marsh and on the water birds.

I hope and pray that I will never be faced with that cleanup.

The Rev. Dr. JIM WATKINS

Chairman, Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic

Leadership Team

Wyndham Road

Pawleys Island

Get facts right

A Sept. 2 Post and Courier letter writer does not have the facts straight about Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The letter mentions $40 million for affordable housing. Well, that was a referendum the City Council put on the ballot four years ago and the citizens voted it in, which was before Mr. Tecklenburg was elected mayor.

No matter who is in the office, the mayor can do nothing without City Council.

Mike Seekings has been my councilman for nine years. He keeps his constituents informed of what is happening in and around our city, unlike Mayor Tecklenburg, who hides things from City Council.

The drainage projects for the City Market and the Septima Clark Parkway (also known as the Crosstown) were underway long before Mr. Tecklenburg decided to run for mayor. That is, except for the construction overages on Crosstown drainage.

We do need a mayor like Mike Seekings to solve our transportation, drainage and hotel problems.

Mr. Seekings, aside from being a council member for nine years, is the chairman of the CARTA board of directors, on the city transportation committee, has been involved in both drainage projects from the start and went to the Netherlands where he met with engineers to study solutions to drainage problems.

Mr. Tecklenburg has had three-plus years in office and has let us down.

Mr. Seekings, when traveling on behalf of our city, has never asked for reimbursement of his expenses.

Mike Seekings is just what this city needs as mayor.

NAOMI RADCLIFF

Market Street

Charleston

Questions for Biden

I recently read and watched former Vice President Joe Biden say that racism in America is an institutional “white man’s problem visited on people of color.” Full disclosure: I am a white man.

I live in the Charleston metro area and my questions for Biden concern atonement. And, I suppose, they also include a corporation and a city government.

If I pay for my gas and electricity from Dominion Energy, does the company’s $2.5 million donation to the International African American Museum being built in Charleston relieve me of visiting racism on people of color?

Likewise, if I pay taxes in North Charleston, does the city’s $1 million donation to the IAAM allow me a little leeway in my institutional racism?

Oh, wait, I had no input on those decisions. I suppose that I should thank them both, though.

Seriously, for decades I have worked with, associated with and consider many people of color my friends. I am highly offended that Biden would brand me a racist just for being a white man.

To make such a sweeping statement on the national level is incendiary, pandering and on the same level as the person he hopes to replace in the White House.

WARREN RAYBON

Glen Eagles Drive

Summerville