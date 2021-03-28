Letters to the Editor: SC's 'unorganized militia' doesn't meet 2nd Amendment definition

South Carolina Sen. Tom Corbin, R-Travelers Rest, sponsored a measure in anticipation of federal efforts to bolster gun control.

The senator wants to exempt from any new federal gun laws all members of South Carolina’s “unorganized militia,” which consists of all able-bodied citizens older than 17 who aren’t in the National Guard or the organized militia.

I infer from his measure that the senator is relying upon the Second Amendment to support his measure.

Had the senator taken the time to read the very document he swore an oath to support and defend, he would see that the Second Amendment states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”

It says “well-regulated militia,” not “unorganized militia.”

How can we abide having a state senator draft laws who doesn’t even understand the seminal document that our free society is predicated upon?

It would seem South Carolina has greater concerns than gun control.

J. BROOKS DAVIS

Attorney

Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Changing times

During my military career, we always held disdain for governments that hid behind fences, concertina wire and military security, and issued proclamations of law.

Seems times have changed.

DON WATTS

Clarksville Lane

Goose Creek

Sidewalks needed

I recently walked from my home in Riverland Terrace to my grandsons’ school.

The only way to walk there is along the edge of Riverland Drive.

Needless to say, it was unpleasant. It seems that there is no good reason for Riverland Drive to be without a sidewalk.

Many families who send their children to Murray-LaSaine would like to walk or ride their bikes to and from school.

Many citizens would like to safely use Riverland Drive in order to exercise by walking or biking. I am one.

I will continue to walk to and from my volunteer obligations for exercise and to draw attention to this matter.

REBECCA BOHN

Coker Avenue

Charleston

Get it done

As a family member of a Greatest Generation couple, I say well done to Brian Hicks for his Wednesday column.

To use a football analogy, “Team, it’s third down and we are on the 20-yard line. Put your heads down and get it done.”

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We have this COVID-19 disease broken, but not beaten.

We need to continue to push until vaccinations are mostly done. We need to keep the masks on in public and practice social distancing, according to new guidelines until it is deemed safe by the CDC.

We have done well, with the infection rate below 5% for several days, but we need to do better.

I know we all want to spend the spring and summer holidays with our families safely.

Follow the science, keep the masks on, get vaccinated and close the door on this monster.

Let’s all push it out of our lives and make this a bad memory.

DAYLE FISH

Tall Sail Drive

Charleston

Searching for info

As historian for the Mulberry Grove Foundation in Savannah, I get various requests for help with history questions.

I recently received an email from a woman who was tracing an ancestor who had fought in the Revolutionary War and was apparently imprisoned at Mulberry Grove Plantation, which was a historical fact we were not aware of.

And it involved a South Carolina man we would like some information about.

The story begins Sept. 1, 1776, when Stephen Ogden enlisted in the Colonial Army near West Point, N.Y.

After 7 months, he was given a furlough to go back home and return with more clothes. While in West Point, British soldiers captured him and imprisoned him in New York City.

From there, he was marched to Long Island, Rhode Island, Charleston and then to Savannah.

After two years, he escaped with the help of Arthur Faris, who may have been with the 6th South Carolina Regiment, and knew the terrain and was able to get them to Barnwell Station, where they joined up with Gen. John Barnwell.

I am hoping someone in the Charleston area may have background information about Arthur Faris.

If so, please contact me at: innform@earthlink.net.

The information came from Ogden’s application for his war pension.

MARTY BARNES

East State Street

Savannah

Plan not ‘promising’

Wednesday’s editorial, “A promising project that would help preserve Charleston’s mix,” left me questioning to whom is the proposed redevelopment of 80 Ashley “promising”?

The owner who allowed the structure to deteriorate for decades? Investors who recently moved here and could very well flip the property? Preservation groups that prioritize historic structures over strengthening or bridging communities?

Charleston has no shortage of food and beverage businesses, especially those that have a “paywall” that will limit access to those who can afford $5 coffee and expensive wine.

If the city is going to diminish the quality of the adjacent property owners’ home life without any compensation, they should do so for a purpose greater than what is being proposed.

Why not look for low-impact commercial or office uses that would elevate the community and help bridge a divide that the proposed project would only intensify. The promise of 80 Ashley should go beyond the realm of a privileged few while meaningful promise is inclusive and far-reaching.

RACHEL PRIOLEAU

Wentworth Street

Charleston