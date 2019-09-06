The Aug. 21 Post and Courier editorial “How SC, Charleston, all of us can fight climate change without going broke” cites that “(a)bout 40% of Charleston’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation.”
The piece, though, does not mention the State Ports Authority’s role on the subject. Despite not tracking greenhouse gas generation from its operations, an issue which needs to be remedied, the SPA likely produces over 200,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions a year, based on figures from other U.S. ports. And that figure will increase unless measures are taken to decarbonize its activities.
Thankfully, ports can reduce their climate footprint in several ways. Electric or hybrid-electric cranes can be employed, which the SPA has pursued.
Shore power could be made available for cruise ships, as well as for container ships, whose peak power demands can rise up to 8 megawatts. Electrical infrastructure for the latter vessel category has been established in California, Washington, Canada, Europe and China.
A recent analysis shows that shore power for container ships at the Port of Savannah could reduce net CO2 levels by about a third.
Furthermore, electric drayage trucks are operating at some U.S. ports, and could be deployed in the Charleston area.
The use of batteries and electrification, in addition, eliminates from the vehicle or ship emissions harmful chemicals and particulates, which cause asthma and other respiratory ailments, cancer and premature death.
By using proven greenhouse gas-reducing technologies, the SPA could also dramatically cut emissions of traditional air pollutants, displaying leadership on climate policy while enabling the region’s residents to breathe easier.
JOHN KALTENSTEIN
Friends of the Earth
Allston Way
Berkeley, California
Lowcountry living
With the local economy growing at a record clip along with the requisite traffic, why are our politicians still voting or advocating for more subsidies?
Breaking news! The secret is out. The greater Charleston area is a great place to live. Individuals and companies are coming. We should be charging full price for the privilege so that the necessary infrastructure improvements are paid for by the new developments, not just the existing taxpayers.
R.L. PULLEY
Durham Drive
Goose Creek
Building on sand
The Aug. 17 Post and Courier article detailed where someone wants to build a house on Morris Island.
The city of Charleston owns the 117-acre Cummings Point on the north end of the island.
Charleston was trying to preserve that section from development and keep it open to the public.
I recently looked at county tax map aerial views of Cummings Point from 2001 and 2019 and found that half of what the city owns is now gone, washed into the bay behind Morris Island.
Those same tax map aerial views appear to show that the property in question for the proposed house also has receded about 100 feet in that same time period.
At this rate, the entire lot will disappear in the next 10 to 15 years. If I were DHEC, I wouldn’t allow a septic system. If I were the bank, I wouldn’t loan on a home. If I were the insurance company, I wouldn’t insure it. And the fire department can’t reasonably protect it.
If the owner can jump through all these hoops, I wish him the best. But please, don’t let this bid to build a home cause the city to use my tax dollars to protect something that is obviously washing away.
We have already lost enough.
GEORGE VICK
Sea Eagle Watch
Charleston
Blame game
The Aug. 23 Post and Courier letter to the editor titled “Blame Shooters” is indicative of the short-sightedness of many individuals.
Blame the one who pulled the trigger?
Of course, that is the immediate cause of the killings.
The ultimate cause and blame for these mass murders, however, lies with society’s failures to correct the loopholes and regulatory softness of our gun laws, which allow these killers the capability to obtain these weapons of mass murder through weak background check procedures and legal availability of weapons and ammunition that should only be used on the battlefield.
Shame on our politicians who stand by with empty words of condolence to the victims and their families rather than taking actions that will correct this blight on our society.
CARL MASONBERG
Arabian Drive
Charleston