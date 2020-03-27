Letters to the Editor: Scientific facts are key to pandemic decisions

Not so long ago, science, with its increasingly important contributions to daily life, was recognized as crucial for human advancement, offering better health outcomes, new products and services, better standards of living and exciting opportunities not yet discovered.

Thomas Edison, Marie Curie, Louis Pasteur, Albert Einstein and Alexander Graham Bell are just a few examples of exceptional scientists who were household names during their time and remain so today.

Their efforts were widely appreciated, supported by private and public funding, and are universally accepted today as foundational to our modern standard of living.

In current terminology, they were rock stars. Look at the technological advances that have been made since the invention of the light bulb only 140 years ago. The pace of achievement continues at an exponential rate.

For many of us today, a source of scientific information might be an actual rock star. Or celebrity, athlete, talking head on television, blogger, or anybody with an uninformed opinion.

And exponential is now defining the spread rate of a viral pandemic that is careening out of control because policymakers didn’t listen to the experts in the field: the scientists.

Sociologists can debate what has happened to us, but to me the issue comes down to a lack of appreciation of the importance of scientific literacy.

There is too much latitude given to “alternative facts,” seen daily in political discourse but unfortunately also being applied to matters of science.

By definition, facts are never alternative. True, scientific consensus is constantly changing, but this properly happens only when new knowledge emerges.

Until our politicians can put aside hyper-partisan divisions and we can get special-interest money out of the decision process, more bad policy decisions will be made.

For decades, climate science experts have been warning us about a warming planet due to human activity.

A more recent issue, also being mostly ignored, is the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria due to antibiotic overuse.

The experts are telling us that this will not be our last pandemic. What will we say to our children and grandchildren when they ask, “Why didn’t you do something?”

DR. JOSEPH MOORE

Dorchester Avenue

Summerville

$2T stimulus

This $2 trillion stimulus sure does feel a lot like socialism. I sure am interested in what Republican voters have to say about that.

Guess it’s not considered socialism if they stand to benefit. There’s a word for that ...

PAUL PEARSON

Lyttleton Street

Charleston

Try something else

The United States had plenty of time to observe what worked in other countries and what did not before COVID-19 became a nationwide disaster. Yet, the CDC leadership chose a path more like Italy instead of South Korea.

The testing philosophy has consistently focused on testing only those individuals with symptoms despite the fact that it is well known virus transmission among nonsymptomatic individuals can occur for several days. The CDC claims sufficient testing kits are available to meet demand.

The most severe living restrictions began around March 12 when sports started shutting down. Since that date, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have increased daily by more than 25%, while in South Korea the rate has been around 1%.

At this rate, more than a million people in our country will be infected by April 10. The per capita testing rate in South Korea is 70-fold greater than in the U.S. Random sample testing of healthy people is long overdue so that we can get back to living normally sooner.

In life, as in sports, when what you are doing is not working, it is time to try something else.

MICHAEL CHIARITO

Palmetto Walk Drive

Summerville

Use negotiator

I read with interest the headline in the March 21 Post and Courier regarding Mount Pleasant’s decision to terminate its legal counsel and bring the work in-house.

While running for office last year, this was one of my main campaign issues.

I pointed out that the town of Mount Pleasant budgets $1,251,072 for legal services. That’s about 1% of the $137,861,409 budget.

I also pointed out other ways to consider saving money and living within our budget.

While I applaud Jake Rambo for bringing this up to council, I simply do not understand why we have a lawyer negotiating the contract cancellation with another lawyer.

This makes no sense to me. Surely someone on council has experience in negotiating the money side of things.

If not, we should find a professional negotiator, not a lawyer, to do this. Lawyers are good at writing contracts.

Negotiations should be done at a high level and leave the fine print to the lawyers.

It’s said, “the devil is in the details” and that’s where our lawyer should concentrate his/her efforts.

On another issue, I hope we leave the council as it is and not go for a “strong mayor.”

Our present system isn’t broken and there’s no need to fix it.

GARY DAVIS

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Reading and math

As an educator for over 50 years, I have witnessed the importance of a strong foundation in both reading and math.

During this time of uncertaintly, parents can assure their child is ready to return to the classroom.

This can be accomplished by daily reading and daily study of basic math facts.

In reading, it is as simple as having a K-5 child read orally for a minimum of 20 minutes.

This daily reading will increase a child’s fluency and introduce new vocabulary and facts while maintaining strong sight words and vowel family pattern recall.

Older children can set a daily time to read on their own.

Drilling basic math facts with flash cards or orally will help keep those skills strong. Strong math facts are a must in order to get correct solutions to any math operation.

By daily reading and drilling of math facts now, your child is certain to have a stronger future.

NANCY C. VICK

Sheldon Road

Charleston