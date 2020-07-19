Letters to the Editor: Schools face serious issues of returning students amid pandemic

I absolutely disagree with the July 12 Post and Courier editorial that South Carolina must do what it takes to send children back to school.

A child recently died of COVID-19 in our state.

What parent in their right mind would be confident in sending his or her children to school? How can schools properly follow CDC guidelines without the government’s financial support?

The government, in fact, wants to relax those guidelines to make it easier for schools. Not safer — easier. Tell me if this makes any sense.

GEORGE ODACHOWSKI

Izard Court

Charleston

Nursing home visits

As the novel coronavirus rages, we are faced with the possibility of businesses and schools being forced to close or remain closed.

We are, however, in a related “quiet crisis.” Elderly friends and relatives in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are living out their final days in isolation, shut off from family and loved ones.

Many who have parents, grandparents or other relatives in critical care, or at an end stage of life, cannot have in-person contact with their loved ones because most nursing homes have been closed to visitors since early March.

This is tragic.

I speak of my own experience in this situation. I lost my mother to an illness less than two years ago. Before that, she was in a nursing home for several years. I was there for her almost every day, right until the time of her passing.

The days after were difficult. But what gives me strength is the memories I have of being with her.

Now, we are faced with an incredible challenge. How can we keep our nursing home patients safe while ensuring family members can have access to them during their golden years?

No one should be robbed of an opportunity to have final memories of those they care about the most.

An unknown author once said, “When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

Let us help keep this in mind as the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down.

BRIAN KIZER

McAlhany Road

Reevesville

Common sense

For many months, Gov. Henry McMaster has urged South Carolinians and other elected officials to “use common sense” when dealing with this pandemic.

Now, South Carolina ranks third in the world in coronavirus outbreaks.

Isn’t it about time the governor realizes common sense isn’t so common?

LEIGH WILKES

East Bay Street

Charleston

First responders

On the Fourth of July, our daughter and her family lost their home and everything they own in a fire. But for the courageous actions of our son-in-law, Dave Abbate, this would have been much worse.

Our daughter, three grandchildren and three guests, including two children, were all asleep inside.

Our son-in-law and a friend were outside enjoying the last of the celebrations when they noticed smoke coming from the house.

Our son-in-law rushed back through the garage, which was already engulfed in smoke and flames, and into the house. He was able to get everyone out and into the backyard.

Although they lost everything, escaping with only the clothes they had on, the outpouring of support from friends and neighbors both during the fire and in the days afterward has been nothing short of mind-boggling.

Their extraordinary display of love and caring has been a lifesaver for our family.

For these people, including Dave’s employer, Pulte Development, we will be eternally grateful for their support.

The people many times forgotten during these tragedies, though, are the first responders.

We want to thank the Charleston police and fire departments for their immediate response and in the days since.

All of these first responders have been like family since then. Some of the firefighters were not only trying to control the fire but trying to save obviously important memories for the family.

I will never forget the actions of first responders, friends and neighbors.

We will eventually get through the turmoil and move on with our lives, but this is one of the events that proved that God was with us. Everyone was saved.

JOSIAH WILLIAMS

Hickory Cove

Mount Pleasant

Confusing times

Why, if America is such a horrible place, are people from all over the world trying to get here, both legally and illegally? They often risk horrible circumstances to make the trip.

Why, if they make it, do they often attempt to convert America to that which they escaped?

If someone doesn’t like the U.S. flag or the national anthem, why do they want to play for U.S. sports teams anyway? I wonder if it’s inflated egos or because of the insanely elevated salaries?

Our Founders set up a process that has served America for more than 200 years. They even included means for making constitutional changes, but not on political party whims. Were our Founders without blame in all facets of life? Absolutely not.

I wonder what Earth’s residents will see in us 300 years into the future.

Our Founders thought freedom of the press was important, but that didn’t mean that the press was meant to create news, but rather to report it in an unbiased manner. At the time, news was carried on horseback and outdated before it was delivered.

We have lots of freedoms in our lives, depending on where we place our priorities. But one thing is sure: Our freedom stops at the end of our own nose. Then it’s someone else’s freedom.

God surely had a sense of humor and great imagination when he crafted us. We all look different, think different and have differences in what makes us glad, sad and mad. He left the blending up to us.

I wonder, are we up to the task?

S.M. SALMON

Runnymede Lane

Summerville