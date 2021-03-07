Letters to the Editor: Schoolchildren have need for creativity but obstacles remain

Creativity is vital to a child’s learning and development and it should be emphasized in every classroom.

Unfortunately, in classrooms across the country there are obstacles that must be overcome to access it.

One of the main obstacles is the lack of funding for supplies. Many times, teachers provide these supplies out of their own pockets. School districts are forced to cut funding because other items are deemed more important.

Another issue is the focus on education standards and standardized testing, which often takes away from any emphasis on creativity.

Standardized tests expect students to memorize and retain routine knowledge. They don’t encourage the creative process of the children who are being tested.

Children need to be allowed to be creative. It gives them a chance to use their imagination and to make sense of the world around them.

RACHEL NELSON

University Boulevard

Charleston

Scott is wrong

Sen. Tim Scott’s rise from a working-class family to the halls of the United States Capitol is well-documented.

Mr. Scott, the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate, credits education as the great equalizer in modern civil rights. The senator supports government funding for private schools and religious affiliated schools.

His views on education reform are wrong.

The senator is a product of a public school education. Many highly accomplished and distinguished individuals in areas of business, politics, the military and STEM leadership were educated in public schools.

Mr. Scott seems to lack confidence in the quality of public school education. He singles out “Washington elites” as having the luxury to send their children to private schools. Many Democrats, Republicans and independents have the financial resources to pay for their children’s private school education.

Education reform should not include taxpayer support for two unequal systems. Reform should mean more investments in traditional public schools to create an environment similar to charter or private schools with smaller class sizes, better teacher-student ratios and the ability for more individual attention.

He also states that he will oppose President Joe Biden’s “progressive agenda.”

Mr. Scott apparently has forgotten that it was progressivism that paved the way for him to attend racially diverse Stall High School rather than predominantly black Bonds-Wilson High School, and to enroll in Presbyterian College and Charleston Southern University rather than being limited to Allen University, Morris College or another historically black college or university.

Any government-funded reform, whether in education or voting, should not result in discrimination or disenfranchisement of poor, working-class families.

CLINTON K. LUCAS

Hickory Trace Drive

Goose Creek

Our litter problem

I have read recent letters to The Post and Courier regarding the litter along South Carolina highways, but I was unprepared for the magnitude of the problem until I drove to Georgia recently.

Between Charleston and Orangeburg, there were a half-dozen men in safety vests picking up some of the trash, but they could hardly make a dent.

As I left I-26 and drove back roads to I-20, the problem continued until I reached Neeses.

Along that road were orange bags holding litter, and the roadside was pristine.

The litter continued along the rest of that stretch of road and I-20 until we passed through Augusta. The roads from Augusta to Atlanta were, for the most part, litter-free.

I was reminded of the old Keep America Beautiful billboard that showed an American Indian with a tear rolling down his cheek when he viewed the littered landscape. It is a crying shame.

JOAN DREWS

Hidden Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

No to open borders

When World War II started in September 1939, I was 7 and my sister, 5. Almost immediately our town was bombed and so was our school. We were both evacuated to a safe place in Wales. Without a parent.

After five weeks, our mother took us back home. We learned somehow until the school was repaired. Then we would sit in the basement with our gas masks on during air raids and the teachers would still teach us.

The country came together and we watched out for spies and the Italian and German prisoners in the fields working. When my baby and I came to America in 1955, we both still had ration books and left a town with bombed areas.

I became an American citizen in 1961. After all the previous background checks, it was all done. I took tests and two witnesses who had seen me every day for six months were able to vouch for my character. I was told I was an asset to my new country.

I was proud to do all that. I have a letter, signed by U.S. Sen. Olin D. Johnston, welcoming me. I keep it with my certificate of naturalization.

No, I don’t like “open borders” either.

SHELAGH LAMMERS

Sandra Lane

Ladson

TV ad distractions

The Feb. 25 cartoon strip “Garfield” nailed it when the three frames depicted his owner as having balanced his checkbook, vacuumed the house and cleaned out the hall closet during “one loooong commercial break.”

I’ve often noticed local and national evening newscasts that report one 20-second news story immediately followed by six 30-second commercials.

At least one of the commercials is frequently for the news show I’ve tuned in to watch.

Who remembers when we signed up and paid extra for cable because it was going to be commercial-free?

I’m one of those throwbacks to the good old days when the given word of people or companies was their bond, without terminology that said they could change whatever terms whenever they want, and we just had to take it or leave it — or pay the penalty.

Or maybe it’s just a little distraction I have developed from COVID-19 cabin fever and the ridiculous political shenanigans.

S.M. SALMON

Runnymede Lane

Summerville