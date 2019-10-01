All the money and planning invested in improving public schools, even though well-intentioned, will fail to produce positive results unless there is discipline in the classroom.

There can be no learning without student respect for teachers and for their fellow students.

Teachers often are subjected to vulgar language, threats and other disruptive behaviors that poison the learning environment.

When I was a student (many years ago), if you got into “trouble” at school, you got into “double trouble” when you got home and faced your parents.

Nowadays, parents are more likely to threaten lawsuits against the school instead of punishing their unruly children, who ruin everything for those who want to learn.

Where does discipline begin? It begins in the home.

BILL WALKER

Marshall Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island

Climate crisis

Charleston has a front-row seat to the human-driven climate crisis.

Carbon pricing policies such as the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act are gaining traction, but we lack a coherent national strategy to address climate change. Our policymakers need to understand that solutions must include local efforts that empower citizens to make environmentally friendly choices.

The transportation sector is the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. But there are few safe options for Charlestonians who would prefer to leave their cars at home and avoid the daily slog on our increasingly clogged roads.

In the past 5 years, there have been more than 100 bike and pedestrian accidents within a mile of the bridges connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston. The state now ranks 10th in the nation for pedestrian fatalities, and Charleston County is the state’s most dangerous for bikers and pedestrians.

It is past time that we develop safe and viable options for non-motorized travel.

The city of Charleston’s BUILD grant application for a standalone bike and pedestrian bridge over the Ashley River with connections to other bikeways represents a tangible strategy to alleviate traffic and reduce carbon emissions.

According to a West Ashley community survey, most respondents would be more likely to walk or bike if safer routes were available.

It is critical that our state legislators, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham ensure that the U.S. Department of Transportation understands this project is a necessity and solid investment for our region.

ALEXIS NAGEL

Woodland Shores Road

Charleston

Goose’s golden egg

In and around the Holy City, nothing is holy anymore except the houses of worship. The incremental destruction of our beloved Lowcountry continues unabated. That includes:

• Plans to widen historic Highway 61, removing 238 majestic trees in the process.

• Raising the height limit of buildings in Mount Pleasant for a “special” development.

• The juggernaut-like invasion of new hotels, with a parallel surge of apartments to house workers, ensuring even more strangling congestion.

• Repeated attempts to build homes on Capt. Sam’s Spit, an incredibly fragile and wondrous ecosystem, even after adverse court rulings.

• The neverending quest to extend I-526 to Johns Island so the island can be essentially destroyed like Mount Pleasant, while the original road falls further and further into disrepair.

All this and, sadly, more just for the almighty dollar. It’s insidious, relentless and, in my opinion, disgraceful. Who’s to blame? City and county leaders, zoning commissioners, planners, developers and “favors” to friends of them all.

We have killed the goose that laid the golden egg by plucking it, butchering it, then letting it spoil on the countertop.

EDDIE COLLINS

Oldwanus Drive

Mount Pleasant

Important reminder

I would like to thank the writer of the Sept. 8 letter to the editor, “Making life better,” about the responsibility each of us has to try to make the world a better place.

We hear this over and over again, but the need for such an attitude is made even more important daily as we read news about events happening around the world.

Sometimes we feel helpless and hopeless. We turn out for causes we care about. We send money. We vote. We pray, but the negativity we see around us is hard to ignore. Thank you for reminding us there are good things happening, and we cannot afford to give up.

LOLITA HUCKABY WATSON

Ribaut Road

Beaufort