SCETV and the ETV Endowment of South Carolina represent an extraordinary 41-year public-private partnership that has enabled SCETV and S.C. Public Radio to produce and present programs for statewide, national and international broadcast. Since inception, the ETV Endowment has provided more than $233 million in support of programming.

With the funding from the ETV Endowment’s 40,000 active members, SCETV and S.C. Public Radio have been able to document, preserve and share for generations to come our state’s stories, bring the finest in performances to our homes, offices and cars, provide a safe haven of learning for our state’s youngest learners and so much more.

As a 4-star Charity Navigator recipient for eight consecutive years, the ETV Endowment has been recognized for its commitment to mission, transparency, accountability and donor stewardship and for its financial health and governance practices. The ETV Endowment is a shining example among national nonprofits and public media fundraisers.

Donor contributions to the ETV Endowment are dedicated to and solely support the programming broadcast on SCETV and S.C. Public Radio. In addition to national programming that provides hours of entertainment and inspiration, member support allows SCETV and S.C. Public Radio to create local productions that tell South Carolina’s stories and celebrate our people, places, history and culture.

Local, original programs, including "The Education of Harvey Gantt," "Sonatas and Soundscapes," "Spoleto Chamber Music," "Making It Grow," "Walter Edgar’s Journal" and many more, separate SCETV and S.C. Public Radio from the other 350 public television stations and more than 900 public radio stations.

We, as the leaders of SCETV and ETV Endowment of South Carolina, are dedicated to continuing this partnership, which has provided benefits to South Carolina and beyond for more than 40 years. Not only do we celebrate what we’ve been able to do in the past, we look forward to ensuring that exceptional public broadcasting in South Carolina remains available to all.

COBY CARTRETTE HENNECY

Executive Director

ETV Endowment

ANTHONY PADGETT

President and CEO

SCETV and SC Public Radio

George Rogers Boulevard

Columbia

Road signs needed

When a Johns Island road is closed for a long time, it would be helpful to see signs at major intersections like Main Road and Maybank Highway so drivers could choose another route.

A sign at Folly Road and Maybank Highway, warning of the closure on Johns Island, would have saved many drivers time and headaches. Perhaps portable, changeable traffic signs could be kept near these intersections to be used as needed.

KATHLEEN McGREEVY

Oak Branch Drive

Johns Island

Protect aquifers

The story of aquifers began millions of years ago along a fault line that runs through what we now call Columbia.

As the coastline eroded, sediment accreted and the ocean retreated, a porous material perfect for filtering and storing water was formed.

Aquifers are like manna from heaven, but even manna is not without limit.

While the price of tap water has risen faster than the price of gold, or real estate since the 1990s, our water from aquifers remains virtually free.

The Department of Natural Resources predicts nothing but increases in demand, while wells are already in the red.

And debts must eventually be paid, which we will pay with saltwater intrusion, compaction and aquifer collapse.

Water naturally flows along the path of least resistance. Historically, this is to the sea.

But we have drawn down some wells so much that water now flows in from the sea to fill the void we have created.

Once saltwater invades an aquifer, it is ruined.

Compaction is the collapse of the above-mentioned porous material into an impervious solid substance.

This, in turn, causes the aquifer’s ultimate collapse, and it can no longer hold water. Then we can no longer drink.

As John F. Kennedy poetically said, “... all of us have in our veins the exact same percentage of salt in our blood that exists in the ocean, and, therefore, we have salt in our blood, in our sweat, in our tears. We are tied to the ocean.”

I simply do not wish for my well to flow with the same.

SANDERS HIGH

Morrison Street

McClellanville

Seekings for mayor

If you like behemoth buildings and hotels, snarled traffic during rush hours and continual flooding problems, then vote for John Tecklenburg.

But if you are tired of all this and want to see Charleston go in a new direction with an intelligent visionary, then vote for Mike Seekings

At this point, what do you have to lose?

ANGELA McLESTER

Lockwood Drive

Charleston

Write-in for Astle

I am asking residents of North Charleston City Council District 1 to write in Edward Astle for this City Council seat on Nov. 5.

He has a proven record of accomplishments and leadership during his two previous terms on council. He was instrumental in getting a community center, a senior center and bringing roads in the district into the North Charleston system for maintenance.

Some of the projects he helped complete had been promised for more than 30 years. He worked tirelessly for 1st District citizens and was always available to hear their concerns and help them.

Mr. Astle has decided that the needs of 1st District families are not being met. Since no one filed to challenge the incumbent, he has decided to run for the position.

Because filing for the election had closed, Mr. Astle is running as a write-in candidate.

Please use your voting privilege and write in Edward Astle for North Charleston City Council District 1.

TOM REISS

Linsley Drive

North Charleston

Beautify county

I want Charleston County to take on a beautification project that includes road improvements, pothole repairs, weed removal, mowing, litter removal, median improvements, etc.

With all the heavy truck and car traffic, it seems impossible to maintain the roads unless big changes are made.

I think Lowcountry residents deserve better and would like to see their surroundings improved, not to mention tourists who travel beyond downtown.

Interstates 95 and 26 also suffer from a lack of maintenance and need improvement.

With all the people who work, visit and live in the area, I appeal to all the relevant agencies to get to work.

JAIMA MCINNIS

Capensis Lane

Ravenel