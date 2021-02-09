Letters to the Editor: SC Republican Party in a state of crisis

In the Jan. 29 Post and Courier, David Savage, a member of the Charleston County Republican Party, lamented the state of his party.
He’s right. The Republican Party faces an existential crisis.
Will it be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan?
A party supporting fiscal integrity, balanced budgets and rule of law at home and democratic allies abroad and, yes, even the peaceful transfer of power?
Will it present a positive center-right alternative to a center-left Democratic Party? Or will it become the party of Donald Trump, a grievance-based party fearing the “other” in American society?
In other words, will it choose to be the Republican Party of Reagan’s “shining city upon a hill” or Trump’s “American carnage”?
American history provides a telling lesson. The Whig Party of mid-19th-century America elected four presidents. In the lead-up to the Civil War, however, it split between pro- and anti-slavery factions. Abraham Lincoln’s new Republican Party inherited its anti-slavery supporters.
By 1856, the Whig Party ceased to exist. Let us hope against hope that today’s Republican Party chooses the “better angels” of Lincoln’s Republican Party.
JON GUNDERSEN
Rice courageous
It is a shame that there isn’t a John McCain courage award.
If there were, Rep. Tom Rice would certainly be a recipient.
He had the courage to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Now the state GOP has censured him for that vote.
The group’s members, like so many other Republicans, have decided to put party over country by continuing to appease Trump and his base.
Those Republicans have no courage.
STEPHEN MALLEY
Energy Act a winner
The increased frequency and severity of storms, fueled by an ever-changing climate, could cause untold damage to South Carolina’s economy, particularly given the importance of coastal tourism.
As we saw during last year’s hurricane season, storms that track near our coastline can lead to devastating flooding.
That’s why I am glad to see Sen. Tim Scott working to advance commonsense clean energy solutions in Congress.
The passage of last year’s Energy Act of 2020, which was included in the most recent spending bill passed by Congress, was a monumental achievement.
As the first comprehensive energy package passed in 13 years, this act commits critical investments for expanding renewables, improving energy efficiency, modernizing our electric grid and developing vital technologies like carbon capture and energy storage.
Together, these efforts will help create environmental protection and economic growth in the Lowcountry, the state and nationwide.
We need all members of Congress to support commonsense, market-based energy solutions that will drive a united effort toward a more sustainable future.
I urge Sen. Scott to support pro-growth energy solutions that allow us to tackle our changing climate head-on.
JOE BOWERS
Chairman
Charleston Young Republicans
Health care hypocrisy
Criminalization does very little to reduce abortions. All it really does is reduce access to safe abortions.
If the Legislature is more interested in reducing abortions than pandering to its political base, it would focus on the cause of abortions, which is unwanted pregnancies, by making sex education and birth control more accessible and less expensive.
But that’s another story.
It’s a testament to the lawmakers’ hypocrisy that health care passion is limited to the fetus and not to the low-income constituents who desperately need our state to expand Medicaid.
CLARENCE MANNING
Why euthanize coyote?
The Feb. 3 letter to the editor about the coyote that wandered into Cane Bay Elementary School in January lamented that it was captured and subsequently euthanized for being an “invasive species.”
There are many legitimate reasons for euthanizing a wild or domestic animal, but I don’t understand how being lost and confused qualifies.
We deal with many invasive species that wreak ecological or economic harm such as the cane toad, Burmese python, Japanese beetle, European starling and even kudzu.
But the coyote is a native species that evolved in the southwestern desert of North America.
The public, and the children of Cane Bay Elementary School, deserve the real reason why this animal needed to be killed.
CARMEN KLAPPERICH
