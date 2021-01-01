Letters to the Editor: SC rail trails create enrichment for tourism, history

We should not push for the loss of railroad infrastructure, but trails preserve disused rights of way for future generations.

Multiuse paths blend the line between transportation corridors and recreation. Besides improving urban areas, more expansive rail trails continue to connect nearby communities long after the rails are pulled.

Rail trails as a teaching tool can be seen taking shape around Charleston.

In an area rich with Civil War history, some connections between that event and the built landscape can be made through plaques and other signs.

Spurred by booming development, the story of an antebellum railroad is being shared with a new generation along the West Ashley Greenway.

Art, culture and history further enhance an idle stroll and provide users with an active educational experience.

The Spanish Moss Trail near Beaufort is expanding on a circa 1870 railroad track bed. Since 2013, Beaufort and Port Royal have been linked by the new pathway.

Keeping these rights of way flexible for future growth and public benefit is not only forward-thinking, it’s economically practical.

After a generation, the Lowcountry Lowline is expected to have a $4.8 billion impact.

Construction on this is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.

The circa 1830 right of way is significant to the South Carolina Canal & Railroad Co., which operated the first regular trains pulled by steam in the entire country.

For a city with significant historical tourism, incorporating transportation with historical interpretation and wayfinding is additional enrichment.

ZACHARY LIOLLIO

Oak Street

Charleston

'Beamer Country 2'

I lived near Virginia during the Frank Beamer years when he coached at Virginia Tech.

Placed throughout the state were road signs declaring “You’re in Beamer Country.”

It always brought a sense of pride and a smile to my face as I traveled country roads.

I am happy to be living in South Carolina where I can now proudly say, “You’re in Beamer Country 2.”

Go Gamecocks and head football coach Shane Beamer.

PETE HOCAMP

Tradition Circle

Mount Pleasant

A beacon of hope

2020 wasn’t what we hoped for by any stretch of the imagination. But it did show us that the Charleston community’s spirit of giving is alive and well.

Dec. 16 was a prime example. The Charleston Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Luther T. Reynolds and wife Caroline Reynolds, led the Santa Brigade down King Street.

Along the way, they collected checks for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston and dropped off presents at the Fisher House.

Then they stopped at Ronald McDonald House Charleston with gifts and good cheer for the families of critically ill children being cared for at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

This was an outpouring of love that came from the entire Charleston community.

For families with children at MUSC, times were already difficult before COVID, but thanks to the Charleston community, and especially the Charleston Police Department, the holidays have been a lot brighter.

ALIX ROBINSON TEW

Director of Development

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston

Gadsden Street

Charleston

Diplomacy needed

Despite isolationist tendencies, the United States evolved as a world leader in the mid-20th century.

Advances in technology and science, along with new political and economic realities, have factored in a need for adjustments in addressing international concerns.

American national interests remain relatively constant, while methods and policies to safeguard these may vary from one presidential administration to another. With foreign policy, the pendulum tends to swing between protectionism/dissociation and internationalism. The challenge is to find the right mixture appropriate to prevailing conditions.

Diplomacy is a key tool in the application of foreign policy. It is important to American interests that our nation is able to reach out and share information with 192 other nations.

The ability to communicate is important to individuals and, no less, to nations.

Given the numerous threats to our country, it is incumbent upon our leaders to take proper measures to assure the safety and welfare of the citizenry.

In order to do this, prevailing global conditions compel the United States to seek harmony with allies. American interests are at risk across the globe.

The best way to safeguard these is through more active participation with other nations, bilaterally and multilaterally.

The president has a legion of men and women armed with skill and experience ready to implement his policies. It would serve him and our country well to make the best use of this capable and patriotic talent.

WILLIAM J. BOUDREAU

Retired foreign service officer

Cobby Creek Lane

Seabrook Island