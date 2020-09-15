Letters to the Editor: SC needs faster COVID-19 testing

According to news reports in the Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 Post and Courier, the state had two days in a row where the number of new COVID-19 cases reported by DHEC was significantly low.

DHEC at least acknowledges that the low numbers are probably due to fewer tests being administered.

So maybe others like me are feeling that a four- to five-day turnaround for results is useless.

I’ve read that universities, the NBA and the NFL are able to get test results in a matter of hours.

So why can’t the citizens of South Carolina? The Legislature reported a budget surplus and is looking for ways to spend it. Why not faster testing for all?

ED CONOVER

Forest Ridge Drive

Aiken

Drawbridge delay

About 10 a.m. Aug. 23, a friend and I were visiting Charleston and waiting to cross the Wappoo Creek drawbridge to James Island.

The drawbridge had just been raised. An ambulance with lights and sirens activated pulled up near us and, of course, could not get across.

This was upsetting to us and those in cars around us, knowing someone needed emergency medical services and help was being delayed.

The ambulance waited for about 10 minutes before turning around, probably to find an alternate route. This delay may have caused serious consequences for the person needing medical assistance.

There must be some way to avoid or minimize this serious problem. One idea is perhaps an electronic alert system to either warn the drawbridge operator an ambulance was coming and request a delay in raising the bridge, or give advance warning to EMS that the bridge was being raised and to find another route.

This would probably be expensive, but it certainly would be less than the value of a human life.

JUDY S. JOHNSON

Palmer Drive

Lexington

Fuel for thought

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and his legal team have initiated a lawsuit against 24 fossil fuel companies, blaming them for climate change and rising sea levels.

I’m sure the mayor and his legal team are now eschewing the further use of any and all fossil fuels.

They will now be commuting on bicycles, avoiding all air travel, using only nuclear power-generated electricity at their homes and offices, and cooking on wood fires.

Anything less than the mayor and his team being “all in” would be hypocritical.

PETER KOZAK

Fiddlers Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant

Work to prevent suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can learn new ways to help each other save lives.

I urge officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle.

For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country.

In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.

NANCY BRENNAN

Brookdale Boulevard

North Charleston

Dereliction of duty

On March 13, my daughter got off the bus with a full backpack “just in case” they weren’t able to go back to school because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The amazing teachers and administrators at her school did their jobs; they evaluated the information in front of them, planned ahead and made the best decision possible.

They sent the work home with the students and had a plan in place to make an impossible transition possible.

Let me reiterate: The teachers and administration at the schools have done an amazing job. They have turned to remote learning and are putting the needs of the children first.

So why do we tolerate a school board that does the exact opposite? It has been more than six months since schools went remote and the Charleston County School District has little to show for it.

I acknowledge that running a school district during a global pandemic is not an easy problem. Most other states have figured it out. Why not South Carolina?

The leadership at CCSD is either unwilling or incapable of looking at hard data and making the tough decisions.

Teachers in at least three states have died from COVID-19. How many will get sick when everyone reports back to the classrooms on Sept. 21?

ALLSTON LELAND

5th Avenue

Mount Pleasant

Turn off negative ads

It’s campaign season in America. During this period, we prepare to elect men and women to represent us in government, from the president to local representatives.

We find ourselves inundated with televised campaign ads from across the political spectrum, most of which is negative in nature.

I have reached my saturation point of political ugliness.

I find it hard to believe that these candidates have actually been sold on the notion that their reprehensible campaign ads will convince anyone to vote for them.

And do they really believe that running these ads over and over will make them more attractive to voters?

This should be a happy, joyful exercise in civic responsibility and patriotism in our country. We should all be actively supporting our favorite candidates and cheering them on. As Simon and Garfunkel sang in the song “Mrs. Robinson,” we should “laugh about it, shout about it when you’ve got to choose.”

Unfortunately, the next line of this song, written in 1967, sums up the political climate today just as it did 53 years ago: “Every way you look at this you lose.”

Thank God for the mute button. At this point, it’s the closest I can get to “none of the above.”

LUKE BIGGS

Colleton Avenue

Summerville