Sick people need care

The article in the Oct. 26 Post and Courier about the Mount Pleasant man who beat four relatives to death described many crimes, not least of which was a hospital denying an obviously psychotic treatment because of lack of medical insurance the day before the murders.

Four people died, and this man’s life is ruined because of a decision to not hospitalize him. He reported that “a tiny man in his throat was telling him to do things he didn’t want to do.”

After this deadly fiasco, this young man should be hospitalized long term.

The prosecutor said, “We as a society don’t put people away forever just because they have a mental illness.” “Just because” he murdered four people and is at risk of suicide is a reason to ensure he is on medication and hospitalized in a facility that is livable and therapeutic for the rest of his life.

Society needs to take care of sick people, or society will suffer the consequences.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Abuse of power

Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis recently was convicted of using taxpayer money to pursue an extramarital affair with a 22-year-old assistant. He also was accused of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Charlotte.

He hired this woman at a salary of $62,000 a year, plus a car, then took her to an out-of-town conference where he plied her with alcohol, as she contends in a lawsuit against him.

Perhaps the most unsettling part of this story is that it is just one of many abuses of power by sheriffs and elected officials across South Carolina.

There is a clear climate of corruption in this state, and it is time for climate action.

SHELAGH EMMOTT

Hope Plantation Drive

Johns Island

Circus animals

If North Charleston Coliseum officials had researched the Garden Bros. Circus before allowing it to perform there, they would have discovered the circus has a long history of hiring exhibitors with records of animal mistreatment and citations for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act.

Recently, circus’ contractors were accused of leaving two elephants, 11 horses and ponies and a camel standing on hot asphalt with no shade.

Another exhibitor was cited by federal officials for repeatedly whipping a llama when the animal wouldn’t perform properly during a Garden Bros. show.

These are not isolated incidents. As far back as 2012, an elephant handler with Garden Bros. Circus received a warning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for hitting an elephant about the eyes and ears with a bull hook. Indiana officials confirmed that an elephant was hit about the face repeatedly with a bull hook.

North Charleston should join the many cities that are passing laws to prohibit these displays of misery.

SUSAN MARETT

Downsberry Drive

Mount Pleasant

Adoptee rights

The real second-class citizens in this state are adoptees. We are denied our birth certificates, and a substantial part of our identity is cruelly withheld from us by adoption laws.

I was born and given up in 1948. It wasn’t until I took an ethnicity test that I learned I had first cousins and many other relatives.

Through research, I have identified a deceased woman whom I believe was my birth mom and three brothers. One took a DNA test to confirm it, but the test was inconclusive and we have to try again. This is agonizing for us.

Seventy-one years ago my birth mom and an agency made irrevocable decisions on my behalf.

I am still not allowed to make certain choices. The state is protecting only the interests of my birth and adoptive parents, now deceased.

The fact that my brothers and I have an interest in our relationship is irrelevant, according to laws that seem designed to punish unmarried pregnant women.

Adoptive families might need to be shielded from an interfering birth mom, but to deprive an adult adoptee of the rights other people take for granted is inhumane.

My first mother gave me two great gifts: my life and my adoptive family.

My “real” mother was my adoptive mom, the beloved woman who raised me and tucked me in at night. But why should I die a second-class citizen, forbidden by law ever to know who that other wonderful woman was?

JAMES HAGAN COATES

Palm Boulevard

Isle of Palms

World watching

Afghanistan was invaded by the Soviets in 1979. A brutal war ensued. With increasing U.S. logistic support, the Afghans prevailed and the Soviets withdrew in 1989.

I made three trips to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in those years, and worked with three of the seven Afghan political parties fighting against the Soviets.

After the Soviets withdrew, U.S. interest rapidly dissipated, and those with whom I worked did not fare well in their civil wars of the 1990s.

Most U.S. aid was funneled through Pakistan intelligence and went to the most fundamentalist party. Virtually none went to the moderate parties with whom I worked.

As Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal noted, “They did the fighting and then we abandoned them.”

Now we are witnessing a tragic rerun of that scenario with the Kurds, who did the fighting against ISIS.

Three weeks after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces to pull out of northern Syria, Kurdish civilians are being displaced, or in some cases, as Amnesty International has reported, executed by Turkish militias.

The president’s emphasis on protecting oil rather than people is not resonating well.

The rest of the world is watching.

Who will want to believe it’s worth it to be allied with us anymore?

RICHARD H. GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant

Boeing’s success

I am the president of Dunhill Staffing Systems. We are a Charleston-based staffing firm that has enjoyed the good fortune of being a supplier of contract labor to Boeing here and across the nation.

Like many, including those in the national press, I have followed the 737 Max story. I have little doubt Boeing leadership is doing all it can to fix problems with this plane.

What prompted me to write is news about a 19-hour flight from New York to Sydney, the longest commercial flight ever. The national press, notably NBC, reported this accomplishment at length, but the accounts I watched never mentioned it was a Boeing plane. Not only was it a Boeing plane but a 787-9 Dreamliner that included major components built in Charleston.

Each day, countless individuals are safely transported around the world on Boeing aircraft.

Congratulations are due to thousands of dedicated Boeing employees who build those planes, but most especially to those, including our own employees, who built this 787 Dreamliner that flew nonstop halfway around the planet.

NEIL G. WHITMAN

President

Dunhill Staffing Systems

Stuart Engals Boulevard

Mount Pleasant