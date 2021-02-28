Letters to the Editor: SC must train new police officers in order to protect themselves, others

There is a pressing issue regarding the safety of police officers and the public that demands the attention of our state lawmakers.

South Carolina has not implemented the required essential and complete training needed by new officers.

This past year, The Post and Courier has published numerous articles addressing the practice of allowing uncertified officers to patrol and carry guns because of a backlog of space for training at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

It is inexcusable for the men and women who have committed their lives to serve state and local police departments to not have adequate facilities and essential training.

The addition of video-based classes is no substitute for in-person academy training time.

The national average for police training is 22 weeks, however, South Carolina requires only 12 weeks.

Our officers deserve the absolute best training, including continuous training, in order to protect themselves and citizens.

The training issue and more training facilities should be the Legislature’s top priority, not adding more guns on the street, such as the upcoming vote for the open carry firearms bill.

ENO CLEVERINGA

Grove Lane

Daniel Island

Help restore park

I was sad to read about the Asian longhorn beetle infestation at Stono River County Park that caused the destruction of many trees.

While reading the article, I thought of an idea to help the restoration project.

Perhaps the public can purchase trees in honor or in memory of someone, or in honor of special events.

The park is a natural beauty and this would be a way residents could contribute to its renourishment and allow our memories to live on there.

PHILLIS MAIR

Backwater Court

Charleston

Cut mail delivery

The Feb. 19 editorial about the Postal Service funding caused me to wonder why we really need home mail delivery six days a week in 2021.

Would getting mail every other day, or three times a week, seriously inconvenience people in today’s society?

According to a May 1, 2019, Wall Street Journal article, “Since 2007, total U. S. mail volume has declined 31% to 146 million pieces, including a 41% drop in first-class mail, its most profitable product.”

It is easy to see why. How many times do many Americans turn to the internet to send email, pay bills or read a newspaper or magazine in lieu of using the Postal Service?

How many monthly statements, publications and other communications do most of us get electronically that we used to get via mail?

From the “going green” viewpoint of saving the Earth, Google says postal vehicles travel 1.28 billion miles a year. I cannot conceive of a billion miles, but suppose changing home mail delivery to three times a week saves half a billion miles.

At 10 miles to the gallon for postal delivery vehicles, that is 50 million gallons of gas a year.

In that same Wall Street Journal article, the postmaster general said that reducing mail delivery to five days a week could save $2 billion.

Perhaps it is time to ask Congress to reexamine postal mail delivery.

BOB KUNES

Church Street

Charleston

Mobile voting works

Kudos to the members of the Charleston County Board of Elections and staff for placing the new mobile voting unit at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Hollywood.

This is a great display of the board and staff commitment to an accessible election process.

I voted in the Hollywood municipal election on Monday using the new mobile unit.

The election officials were informed, helpful and courteous. The process was fast, efficient and set up for social distancing.

I encourage expanded use of mobile units.

ALLEN O’NEAL

Stablegate Lane

Hollywood

A new team name?

While recently watching a video of the Washington Football Team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I began to think about what would be a good name for the team.

I’ve read that some fans want a name that begins with an “R,” such as Redhawks, Redwolves or Redhogs.

Since the National Football League has a large number of African American players, I’m thinking “Freedmen” would be a good name. Better yet, to be inclusive of all races, “Freemen” might to be a better choice.

The team could keep the team colors: burgundy, representing the blood sacrificed for freedom; white, for equality; gold, for national treasure spent to promote freedom around the world; and black, added to represent the contribution of African Americans for the cause of individual rights.

Hail to the freemen.

Hail victory

Brave men going to war

Fighting for liberty

GARY KNIGHT

Old State Road

Holly Hill

Save schoolhouse

The Star of America Motel, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, is to be restored as a symbol of the area’s postwar commercial development, according to a Feb. 19 Post and Courier article.

The Johns Island Walnut Hill Schoolhouse, which was built in 1868 by the Freedman’s Bureau to educate formerly enslaved black people, also deserves to be saved.

The schoolhouse cannot be added to the National Register because it was moved to save it from destruction. The owners propose renovating it as a cafe, an educational exhibit and restrooms to serve a miniature golf course.

The renovation proposal will be heard by Charleston County Planning Commission on March 8.

This building should not lose its integrity and history. It needs to be restored as a symbol of a shared heritage.

LOUISE BENNETT

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island