Letters to the Editor: SC must sell Santee Cooper, demand oversight

On Feb. 23, the S.C. Club for Growth, joined by three other state nonprofits, hosted a news conference to encourage senators not to fall prey to the false narrative of reform pushed by Santee Cooper and its supporters, and to sell the state agency to the private sector.

In a column published Feb. 27, Cindi Ross Scoppe used this as an opportunity to regurgitate the same arguments we warned lawmakers not to fall for.

The company wanting to purchase Santee Cooper offers its customers in other states rates 30% below the national average, far lower than Santee Cooper’s. It also will absorb the $4 billion debt accrued by Santee Cooper’s V.C. Summer failure.

Santee Cooper is under a court-ordered, four-year rate freeze, but there are no guarantees after that. The state agency is borrowing money just to continue to operate. It can’t afford to pay off the debt and bring its infrastructure into the 21st century. The billions of dollars of debt keep it behind current industry standards.

If Ms. Scoppe truly wants to improve transparency and accountability at Santee Cooper, then she should be all for selling the state agency; that’s the easiest way to bring independent Public Service Commission oversight to Santee Cooper. This is the oversight the utility requires, and that we should demand.

As we come closer to the General Assembly deciding Santee Cooper’s future, we must remember that the government-owned and -operated utility has proven itself financially inept and unwilling to reform.

Self-implemented reform is impossible. Our state needs to get out of the energy business. It’s time to sell Santee Cooper this year.

EVAN NEWMAN

S.C. Club for Growth

Columbia

Editor’s note: NextEra’s official bid to purchase Santee Cooper proposed to charge customers $161 million more than Santee Cooper’s official proposal over the next 20 years and to eliminate more than 40% of the utility’s jobs. Both proposals pay off the debt.

Glad for warnings

A March 23 letter to the editor complained about local television stations warning in “strident and compelling terms” that we were going to experience a “severe thunderstorm” with a possibility of tornadoes.

Due to that forecast, schools were closed, events canceled and employees were sent home.

The writer noted that in the summer, we have a risk of a thunderstorm every day.

The forecast was not about a chance of a thunderstorm, but a severe storm with a possibility of tornadoes. Fortunately, no tornadoes touched down and it lasted only a short time.

On James Island, where I live, we had about 2 inches of rain in that short time. It blew over quite quickly. I, for one, appreciate the warnings.

Forewarned is forearmed. That was not an ordinary weather event.

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

James Island

Gun law not broken

Our state continues to deal with a pandemic with lives lost every day.

Yet some in the South Carolina General Assembly think our most pressing issue is the inability to walk around openly carrying a firearm.

As a 28-year military officer, I qualified annually with a firearm. After meeting this requirement, I would return the weapon to be secured.

The military in several countries enacted similar protocols to reduce unintentional shootings.

The failure to store lethal means is a major contributor to the public health epidemic of gun violence, as both accidental shooting and suicide remain among leading causes of death in the U.S. and in our own state.

As a physician, I am aware of 40 national medical societies that oppose open carry and other measures proven to increase the risk of harm to our citizens.

This issue is not about being anti-gun, it is about common sense. I question why this is even up for debate right now. Our current concealed carry law is not broken.

Interestingly, a number of these legislators would forbid open carry at the South Carolina Capitol. They argue that it is perfectly safe for people to openly carry a firearm at their favorite restaurant, to the beach, at church, outside of their home or even in their place of work.

I encourage our elected officials to get back to the business of improving the lives of all South Carolinians.

Let us say “not now” to open carry.

Dr. FREDERIC G. JONES

Heidelberg Drive

Mount Pleasant

Protect gray wolves

Gray wolves in the lower 48 states are in dire straits. And the Biden administration must take action to protect the species.

The Trump administration stripped away federal protections by removing them from the endangered species list.

The move went into effect at the start of this year and we’re already seeing the devastating consequences of that decision.

In the first wolf hunt since gray wolves lost federal protections, hunters slaughtered nearly 1 out of every 5 gray wolves in Wisconsin in less than 60 hours.

The hunt in Wisconsin is a tragic case study that shows gray wolves suffer when the species is put under state control.

ANNETTE COLLINS

Limehouse Drive

Summerville