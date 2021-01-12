Letters to the Editor: SC lawmakers voting to overthrow election an embarrassment

Shortly after marauders inspired by President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol trashing everything in sight, including the House Chamber, 147 members of Congress stood knee-deep in the rubble and voted to support his doomed attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

For the first time in recorded history, rats ran to a sinking ship.

Five of them were our very own South Carolina rats.

How embarrassing.

ALEX SANDERS

Water Street

Charleston

Taxpayers need help

Tuesday marks the beginning of the 124th South Carolina Legislature.

As we know, last year’s session was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving so much left on the calendar to be done.

As many are also aware, however, Jan. 15 is the last day to pay real estate property taxes before penalties begin to accrue.

It has been a hard year for individuals and for businesses and, while authorized by state statute, a reassessment year in Charleston County made tax bills even more difficult to swallow.

The financial struggle of South Carolinians is in my face daily. The fear of losing a family home or business is real and scary.

Now, many taxpayers have been without steady income for almost a year, barely managing to keep the lights on and their children fed.

If property owners don’t make their tax payment by Friday, they risk a snowball effect: additional penalties, fees, perhaps a tax sale and then interest payments. That is if there is any hope of redeeming their property.

Immediate help is needed, whether that be in the form of a well-considered statutory change or financial assistance.

I respectfully request, as an advocate for taxpayers, that our state legislators take a hard look at their agendas and prioritize this actual financial crisis before it is too late.

MARY E. TINKLER

Charleston County Treasurer

Meeting Street

Charleston

‘Code red’ drills

On Jan. 6, lawmakers and staff in the U.S. Capitol chambers in Washington, D.C., were told by police to get down and shelter in place and to remove the gas masks from under the seats and wait.

Some reported they could hear intruders banging on the doors to enter.

Some made phone calls to family and loved ones to report in.

I was a classroom teacher during the D.C. sniper shootings in suburban Maryland in October 2002.

That is when we first learned to lock the doors, hide under desks and wait for the “all clear.”

By 2020, “code red” drills are standard procedures in schools and some office buildings.

I wonder if those in the Capitol thought about children in this country who practice that drill on a regular basis.

I wonder if they think about the thousands of students who hid under desks and in closets that still carry the memory of active shooters in their buildings.

I wonder if they will remember the fear they felt as they continue to vote against national background checks.

I vividly remember with deep sadness the weeks during the sniper shootings as we hid in silence with children waiting.

The South Carolina Legislature begins its 2021-22 session Tuesday. Among the pre-filed bills, several deal with firearms, some promoting open carry and deleting concealed weapons permit restrictions.

I wonder if our lawmakers will imagine hiding under their desks, waiting.

SHARON KLOMPUS

Windy Bluff Drive

Greenville

Winter surge

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s COVID-19 policies encourage behaviors as expressions of political loyalty to President Donald Trump.

McMaster owes his position to President Trump’s endorsement. McMaster knows no other course but loyalty.

That now becomes our Achilles’ heel under his leadership: the inability to imagine.

McMaster cannot imagine a strategy to protect us well and finesse a political response to protect himself from presidential tweets.

2022 is around the corner and Trump may be there. McMaster is not ready to exhibit a smidgen of what could be perceived as a break with Trump.

The governor continues to hedge his personal interest against our lives as the COVID-19 case counts rise.

McMaster offers insufficient

COVID-19 policies.

The Post and Courier editorial staff signals, again, the need to change course before it is too late.

McMaster is willing to sacrifice the people of South Carolina when the rational evidence says that policy changes are urgent.

McMaster plays the political card for his own survival. Not ours.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island