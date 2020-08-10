Letters to the Editor: SC is facing a child care crisis

I’m sounding the alarm. We’re amid a child care crisis that will have long-term effects on the vitality of our community and economy.

If unsolved, South Carolina will be unable to financially recover from the coronavirus pandemic. We need child care workers on the job.

I’m a working mother, grandmother, retired educator and early childhood education consultant. I support child care professionals and know the issues from all sides.

One problem is that we don’t have enough qualified child care professionals, mostly because we don’t pay them a livable wage or provide them with health insurance or proper personal protective equipment. Can you imagine endangering your life for low wages and without medical insurance?

There are millions of dollars available that can help, but they aren’t being used. Starting in 2018, Congress, through the Child Care Development Block Grant, gave South Carolina an additional $40 million a year for child care. This year, the amount rose to $43 million. But it hasn’t been spent, according to a report from the Institute for Child Success.

Rather than having the intended effect of increasing the number of providers and families served, the number of working families who received support for child care actually decreased from 22,641 in 2017 to 20,474 in 2019, the report said.

The best immediate solution would be to increase child care workers’ salaries to $15 an hour and provide them with medical insurance. Some fast-food workers make more than child care professionals.

We must remember these people are caring for our greatest resources: our children. We must value these workers more than we now do.

I urge our lawmakers to save child care and rebuild this essential foundation of our community. South Carolina’s future depends on it.

CRYSTAL CAMPBELL

Chaff Lane

Moncks Corner

Don’t drill offshore

The pursuit of oil and natural gas along the East Coast is a long game, according to Justin Williams of the National Ocean Industries Association in his Aug. 3 letter to the editor.

He claims fossil fuels are needed for the foreseeable future but fails to mention decades of reserves sitting onshore and in the Gulf of Mexico.

He also fails to mention that the U.S. is now exporting oil and gas, adding to a global glut.

Williams says offshore energy development is a “path to stronger and more resilient communities.”

How ironic. Our coastal residents know they need to be more resilient because decades of science tells us what we can no longer ignore: Rising sea levels are a direct threat to our lives. Charleston will need an estimated $1.75 billion in flood mitigation projects to protect the city over the next 50 years. A few extra million dollars in funding from the fossil fuel industry is a drop in the bucket that the taxpayers are left to fill.

He tells us the technology for offshore surveys (seismic air gun blasting) has advanced over the past 40 years.

So has the science that demonstrates the damage seismic surveys inflict on ocean life, including whales and zooplankton, damage that occurs whether a test well is ever drilled. The unprecedented scale of these surveys also is cause for concern.

In short, using new technology to continue our old ways and stay dependent on fossil fuels is nonsense.

SANDRA BUNDY

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Macklen Avenue

Murrells Inlet

Plan gives parents power

Giving parents the ability to send their children to school where they want them to go is the best plan.

Parents, not politicians, not even educators, know best when it comes to their children’s education.

What a rarity: a politician who gets that her constituents know how to run their lives better than she does and provides them with the tools to do so, then gets out of the way.

That’s a breath of fresh air, sorely needed.

This is what putting the Lowcountry first looks like.

Good for Nancy Mace.

DOC GILDER

East Arctic Avenue

Folly Beach

Give funds to schools

The funding of private schools with federal grant money is antithetical to the purpose of tax dollars.

Nancy Mace has decided she is entitled to federal grant money to help pay for private school tuition. Her attempt to spin a basic want into some altruistic desire to help low-income families is clear.

Public schools in South Carolina are already poorly funded. In these tough times, diverting tax dollars from public education is unconscionable. Is there a Mace plan to improve public schools, or is it to decimate them to further her political agenda?

The Mace “send all federal dollars directly to parents” plan is interesting. If she is elected, she will definitely benefit.

The world has made great strides in helping mankind become healthier, wealthier and wiser. Democracy is the reason for those strides, and public education is a cornerstone of democracy. Don’t let self-serving politicians destroy our democracy.

DARLENE MULHERN

Sea Foam Street

Summerville