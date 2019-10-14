SCDOT wrong on trees

The SCDOT’s decision to remove trees along Ashley River Road is devastating and is moving far too quickly. The damage done would be irreversible. Decision-makers in Columbia need to slow down and reconsider. Their perspective is not the same as those of us who live along Ashley River Road and use it every day.

Instead, all concerned should look at the problem from another angle and consider that such impressive trees also act as deterrents. I certainly don’t want to run into one and, judging by the thousands of drivers who emerge unscathed every day, neither do they.

Tragically, there will always be fatal accidents on any road, but they are a small percentage of drivers. That those few should become the reason to take down century-old trees that provide oxygen and shelter and beautify our world exacerbates that tragedy. There will be just as many, if not more, accidents on a wider road with a hard shoulder.

MEYRIEL EDGE

Ashley River Drive

Summerville

Ashley River bridge

What if you could help resolve the myriad challenges we face in the Charleston area? How about fighting climate change? Or reducing traffic? What if you could make the community measurably safer and save lives?

You can do all these things by supporting one terrific idea.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Transportation awards BUILD grants. BUILD stands for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development.

Charleston is pursuing a BUILD grant for a safe Ashley River crossing for pedestrians and bicyclist. The need is clear. In the past five years, nearly 100 pedestrians and bikers have been involved in accidents while trying to make it across the half-mile-long spans.

Motorists have seen traffic intensify, increasing commuting time and air pollution as an ever-greater number of vehicles converge on this crossing.

The grant application shows that a safe Ashley River crossing would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and traffic by eliminating more than 66 million vehicle miles over the 30-year period studied.

Commuters traveling on foot and by bike would no longer face injury or death.

Please support the many government and private groups that have prepared and submitted this grant application by contacting Sens. Lindsey Graham (lgraham.senate.gov) and Tim Scott (scott.senate.gov), and Rep. Joe Cunningham (cunningham.house.gov).

We need their support. Tell them this grant application “checks all the boxes” for the entire Charleston area.

MICHAEL KOON

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Trees vs. safety

I enjoy a good contradiction. Saving the trees vs. safety along S.C. Highway 61 is a good one.

I ride my bicycle every day, I would love to ride Highway 61, but my sense of self-preservation is greater than my need to see the trees.

Any improvements to South Carolina roads must be based on a complete streets design that includes sidewalks and bicycle paths. Complete streets are safer for everyone.

The contradiction of selfish drivers masquerading as “tree huggers” is unfortunate as they’ll be wrapped around a tree trunk if they crash.

Opponents of safety and progress literally “can’t see the forest for the trees.”

F.X. CLASBY

Riverside Drive

Charleston

Get vaccinated

Kudos to science educator Moshe Rhodes for his excellent Oct. 5 Post and Courier op-ed, “End most vaccination exemptions,” and for his recently published book, “Jenny’s First Sleepover,” which also addresses the important topic of vaccination exemptions.

Rhodes’ column and book should be required reading for public officials who allow unvaccinated students to attend public educational institutions.

Rhodes notes that “the anti-vaccination movement has gained traction by confounding the nation with irrational fears and misinformation,” and he argues convincingly that the sole basis for any exemption should be legitimate medical reasons.

Tragically, common sense and real scientific evidence too often bow to political correctness and pseudo-science in public officials’ decisions.

Ignoring undeniable scientific evidence, they allow a small number of individuals to place everyone at risk because of “religious exemptions.”

Perhaps the College of Charleston’s mumps scare and the well-publicized measles outbreaks in New York and elsewhere will shine a spotlight on Rhodes’ timely column and book.

History reminds us that widespread cooperation, both individual and organizational, is essential for the health and well-being of society.

For example, The March of Dimes, founded in 1938 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to combat polio, was instrumental in funding research for Dr. Jonas Salk and others in the medical research community and for garnering vitally important public support. This combined effort led to the successful Salk vaccine in 1955.

L. McTIER ANDERSON

Woodfield Court

North Charleston